WATCH: LeBron James Celebrates as Arizona's Bryce James Returns Home
The Arizona Wildcats made many big additions this offseason as they added many players after losing some players to the draft and the NBA. The Arizona Wildcats have been adding players from a plethora of different places, including some players with a huge following even before their commitment. They added multiple five-star commits like Brayden Burries at the guard position and Koa Peat as a forward to set the Wildcats up for a huge season.
They also added one of the most popular players at the high school level, as they added a son of a current NBA star and future Hall of Famer. That player is Bryce James. James is one of the better players in the class who committed, as he is the second child of LeBron James to commit to a college school. He followed behind Bronny James, who played at USC, and will play for the Arizona Wildcats this season.
He detailed why he committed to the Arizona Wildcats with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
“For me personally [it was about] the environment. I know the fans really enjoy coming to the Arizona game and they like to get rowdy and loud,” Bryce said. “So, for me personally, I just want a real college experience and for me, Arizona was one of those colleges.”
He recently had the chance to return to his California home with his father, LeBron James. This is something that the father of the current Arizona Wildcats star and the current star of the Los Angeles Lakers showed excitement over in a heartfelt but funny video.
One of the first things the NBA star started to talk about was his son's beard as he broke out into a laugh. You can watch the video below, as the video captured the moment when his son returned home for the first time since getting to college.
Basketball continues to be a major focus for the Arizona Wildcats, but they have started to enter their name into the hat of teams we can expect to make a run in March. While the tournament is named "March Madness" for a reason, if the Wildcats made a run and won the championship, there wouldn't be any Madness about it. The Wildcats have a legit shot from their No. 1 on the roster all the way down to the players who won't see the court. It's simple, they have the best of the best.
