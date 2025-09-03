Arizona Basketball Target Set to Visit Later This Month
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to many different sports, as they are very active in a lot of different sports, and they are becoming more visibly attached to winning with a lot of different sports, such as the football program, as well as the basketball and baseball programs.
One of the programs that has really started to surface as one of the better programs in the athletics department as the football program, as they aren't exactly where they would hope to be however they are still climbing up the mountain as Coach Brennan is leading them to a very successful slate as they started the season off with a very impressive win in my book.
The Arizona Wildcats kicked off their season against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, which is a game that was anticipated to be a little closer than usual after a very successful win and the Rainbow Warriors' very first game, as they took on the Stanford Cardinals in week zero and walked away with a shocking victory as Stanford was the team anticipated to win that football game. This game resulted in what was a blowout victory for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats and Noah Fifita walked out of their home stadium with a 48-7 win over the Rainbow Warriors, which did nothing but set high expectations for the remainder of the season, as the bar has been set very high for the Wildcats and this football program.
They are set for another game on Saturday, which is viewed as a tune-up game.
The next game for the Arizona Wildcats are set for Saturday night as they are set to take on the Weber State Wildcats, which is expected to be a huge win for the Wildcats yet again not because of the quality win, but just simply based off the quantity amount of points and yards they are likely to rack up in this one as this will be a tuneup game for what is considered to be one of their toughest competitions coming up next as they are set to take on a very tough Kansas State Wildcats team, as the Wildcats (Arizona's) chances at victory is narrow in that one.
This game will be a massive one for the Arizona Wildcats, but not for the reason one likely expects.
This game has big implications, but not just because the football team relies on it but also the Basketball program who is set to have an official visitor for this game which just so happens to be one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class at the guard position as they are set to host one of the better players in the 2026 class that has been able to shoot like crazy as well as score at many different levels.
The player that they are set to host is Junior County. County is one of the better players on their board, and he is one of the players that they have been very high on for quite some time. He currently plays high school ball at Wasatch Academy.
This is an Academy based in the state of Utah, which has started to produce more talent, both on the football field and in the gym, as they have been able to produce athletes left and right as of recently, including County, who has one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2026 class.
The Wildcats are set to be his second stop on tour as he begins his tour this weekend when he goes to visit the Indiana Hoosiers, who are also looking to pursue him very heavily with the hopes of committing to their program, similar to the Arizona Wildcats' hope for him to commit to their program.
He will visit a handful of other schools before making a decision that could impact his future very heavily, as he is going to be one of the better players in the class, as well as potentially being one of the next stars in the NBA
