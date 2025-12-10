The Terrific Work of Tobe Awaka This Season: A Breakdown

Tobe Awaka is a 6′8″ forward/center, originally at the University of Tennessee, who transferred to Arizona prior to the 2024–25 season. By choosing to come to Tucson, he brought size, physicality, and rebounding. These were all attributes praised by head coach Tommy Lloyd at the time of Awaka’s transfer. Heading into the 2025–26 season, Awaka returned as a senior and one of the more experienced frontcourt pieces on the roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) looks to pass against three Norfolk State Spartans players during the first half at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

2025–26 Season Performance & Stats

Looking at the numbers for 2025–26, Awaka has delivered consistent production when called upon. His season averages, according to ESPN, show his value with 9.4 points per game, a team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game, good for 19th in the country, and a field goal percentage of around 59.2%.

Perhaps most notably, his rebounding stands out: in a season where rebounding and paint presence are critical, Awaka ranks among the team leaders. His per‑game rebounding rate and paint production make him one of the more reliable “big man” options on a roster that blends youth, wings, and perimeter scoring.

Strengths & Role on the Team

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Awaka’s value lies in his physicality, interior finishing, and rebounding as classic center/forward traits that often don’t show up in flashy stat lines, but matter enormously for team success. He provides a consistent presence inside, helping control the glass and giving Arizona second‑chance opportunities on offense, while helping protect the paint defensively when matched up near the rim.

His high field‑goal percentage suggests that when he touches the ball inside, he’s efficient. That speaks both to his shot selection and his ability to finish through contact or amidst traffic.

Also, players like Awaka experienced, physically mature, and dependable offer stability to a roster that may feature many young players, freshmen, or transfers. That veteran presence can help steady rotations, especially when facing athletic opposition.

What to look for moving forward

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) listens during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As the season progresses, Awaka will likely remain a key interior option for Arizona. His rebounding numbers and internal paint presence give the Wildcats a foundation to build around, especially as the pace and physicality of Big 12 play ramp up. If he remains healthy and maintains his production, he could serve as a steady “glue” piece as someone who doesn’t need to score 20 a night, but whose contributions help the whole team operate smoothly.

He’s especially valuable in matchups against teams with strong big men or athletic forwards in games where rebounding, defense in the paint, and finishing around the rim often decide outcomes. By anchoring the inside game, Awaka allows more perimeter‑oriented teammates to play aggressively without sacrificing interior balance.

Tobe Awaka may not always grab headlines, but his 2025–26 season demonstrates that he is quietly one of the most important contributors on Arizona’s roster an effective rebounder, efficient scorer inside, and stable interior presence every night.

