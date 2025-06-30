Arizona Past And Present Hoops Stars Represented Their Countries
Spain blew a 12-point lead with three minutes to play in the FIBA 2025 Women's Eurobasket title game and ended up losing to Belgium 67-65 Sunday. However, the bright spot for the Spaniards was former Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Puero.
Puero, who decided to bypass an offer to the Phoenix Mercury training camp in the WNBA so she could represent her country in this tournament. She played well enough to capture team Most Valuable Player honors in the loss.
Pueyo had 11 points in the gold medal game. She played for Spain in five of the seven games in the tournament and averaged 7.8 points in 18,3 minutes.
The 6-1 combo guard spent her 2024-2025 season playing for Casademont Zaragoga of Liga Feminina de Baloncesto. She had a good season as she averaged 8.8 points, 3,8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.9 minutes of action per game.
Casademont Zaragoza played well enough to capture an appearance in the quarterfinals of Euroleague. They lost their final game by 20 on the road to Bourges, who advanced to the semifinals.
Meanwhile, incoming freshman Koa Peat scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, in the FIBA U19 World Cup, as Team USA dismantled France 108-77 in Switzerland.
Peat was on the floor for more than 25 minutes and also grabbed three boards, had two steals and dished out two assists. One thing coach Tommy Lloyd has to clean up is the seven turnovers he had. He also shot 25 percent from the free-throw line.
Peat, Lloyd and Team USA are now 2-0 in Group D. Peat led the team to a win over Australia on Saturday as he had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards.
The five-star recruit from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona was one of the nations top players coming out of high school. His announcement was carried live by ESPN back in March when he made his commitment final. Peat chose Arizona over Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas.
He averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds as a senior.
"I just felt Arizona was the right situation for me. Coach Tommy (Lloyd) is a great coach, they have great assistant coaches there for my development and they're a winning program,'' he said.
Team USA will conclude group play Tuesday morning when it takes on Cameroon at 8:15 am PT.
