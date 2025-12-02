Best Three Wildcats in Win Over Norfolk
The Arizona Wildcats were able to control the court all the way through the game to defeat the Norfolk State Spartans by a score of 98-61. The scoring in the game was spread around to 11 different Wildcat players, but three players stood out and continued to shine as they remain a perfect 7-0 to start the season.
The standout performers of this game for the Wildcats were Koa Peat, Montiejus Krivas, and Anthony Dell’Orso.
Koa Peat
Freshman forward Koa Peat had a solid showing in the Arizona Wildcats’ 98–61 rout of Norfolk State Spartans on Nov 29, 2025. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Peat was able to continue his freshman year with yet another efficient game, matching his season high in points and setting a season high in assists.
All of Peat's scoring came from within the three-point line as he only attempted one three-point shot. With 50% field goal shooting on 6/12 shots, he was still able to find himself to be an impact player with and without the ball.
Motiejus Krivas
A standout player who had a breakout game was Junior Center, Motiejus Krivas. Krivas racked up a tie for his collegiate career high as well as a team high of 20 points in 26 minutes of play. Krivas also had 9 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Wildcats in their dominant performance.
Scoring with great efficiency with an 87.5% field goal percentage in the game, Krivas was able to control the paint, setting the tone for the entire team throughout the game.
Anthony Dell’Orso
A strong showing from senior guard Anthony Dell’Orso helped him to a season-high 66.7% field goal shooting performance. Dell’Orso players are coming off the bench with 16 points while playing an impactful 21 minutes. Alongside an effective shooting game, he was also helping the team to the tune of three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game.
As the Wildcats' season continues, the team’s depth has and seems to continue to rely on the depth of their roster. The team continues to find ways to win with all of the players on the team playing meaningful minutes and spreading the scoring across the board.
As more challenges loom in the coming weeks, the team will continue to be battle-tested with back-to-back matchups against Auburn and Alabama. As the season progresses and the pressure begins to mount, the team will continue to look for breakout games and strong full-team efforts, relying on stars and some unsung heroes.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of the Wildcats so far by commenting and following us on X by clicking on the link.