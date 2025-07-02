Arizona Basketball Announces 2025–26 Roster
Tuesday afternoon, Arizona basketball announced its official roster for the 2025-26 season with a total of 16 players on the roster ready to play for head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff. Out of the 16 players, 12 are on scholarship meaning there are four walk-ons on the team.
The Wildcats will be missing 183 games played, 4,336 points and 4,429 minutes logged on the court, This is due to five players from last year's team having either graduated, or transferred to another program.
Names you will not see anymore in an Arizona jersey are Caleb Love, KJ Lewis, Carter Bryant, Trey Townsend and Henri Veesaar.
Of the 16 players, four are key returners from the previous season in guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell’Orso and big men Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka. The Wildcats have just one incoming transfer in Evan Nelson, who played at Salpointe Catholic locally in Tucson before going to Harvard.
It is a loaded freshmen class for the Wildcats as they welcome in the No. 1 overall recruiting class according to Rivals featuring three 5-star recruits. In all, UA will have seven freshmen on the roster.
The three 5-star recruits in the class are forwards Koa Peat and Dwyane Aristode along with guard Brayden Burries. Right now, Peat is competing in the 2025 FIBAU19 Men’s World Cup with Lloyd coaching the team.
One other name in the class that’s eye popping to fans is three-star forward Bryce James, who will be wearing the No. 6 this upcoming season.
Like most recruiting classes under Lloyd, this one has an international flair with three overseas prospects in German forward Ivan Kharchenkov, South Sudan forward Mabil Mawut and Senegal forward Sidi Gueye to round things out.
Arizona fans have taken notice that Lloyd isn’t afraid to play anyone in the country on any court. Last season’s non-conference schedule was the toughest one the program has had dating back to the Lute Olson era.
Even with a high number of freshmen and new faces on the roster, Lloyd didn’t shy away from his tough scheduling as the Wildcats will play Florida, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, UConn and San Diego State making it one of the strongest non-conference slate of games across the country.
The Wildcats will open their season on Nov. 3, in a neutral site game against defending national champions Florida in Las Vegas in the T-Mobile Arena, or as Arizona fans call it ‘McKale North.’
Please share your thoughts on Arizona’s 2025=26 basketball roster by commenting on our social media pages when you click the link.