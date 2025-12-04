What Arizona Needs From Jaden Bradley vs Auburn

Arizona is still a perfect 7-0 this season and up to No. 2 in the AP Poll Top 25. Tommy Lloyd made a point to schedule aggressively and build a resume, and so far, the Wildcats might have the best resume in the country.

Wins on the road over Florida, UCLA and UConn make Arizona one of the most feared teams in the country. Lloyd has deployed a starting lineup with three freshmen and a stable group of returners.

So far, everyone has had an opportunity to shine. Freshman Koa Peat leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Fellow freshman Brayden Burries has started to find his groove, scoring 35 points, dishing eight assists and nabbing five steals over the past two games.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As far as returners, Tobe Awaka has come off the bench and led the team with 10.4 rebounds, while Motiejus Krivas has been dominant in the paint as a starter, averaging 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

However, the one common denominator in each of Arizona's big wins this season has been the play of point guard Jaden Bradley . The veteran guard has scored at least 15 points in each of the Wildcats' three ranked wins, but hasn't cracked that threshold in any other game.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd calls for a player off the bench during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Facing a potent Auburn offense , Bradley will have to step up again to keep Arizona's perfect record intact for another week.

Slow Down Tahaad Pettiford

Nov 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) takes a 3-point shot against the Wofford Terriers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Auburn takes a lot of shots, and it connects at a solid rate. The Tigers shoot a collective 48.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc. The Tigers have scored at least 80 points in every win this season, while the Wildcats have allowed more than 80 points just once this season (Florida) and still found a way to win.

The Tigers have several capable shooters, but Tahaad Pettiford might have the hot hand right now. In his last outing against St. John's, Pettiford poured in a career-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) looks to pass the ball while Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) is ready to block during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He's a fine 3-point shooter, although he's connected on just 27.3% of his attempts so far. He's knocked down eight triples in the past three games combined and isn't afraid to pull up once he crosses midcourt.

Bradley is known for his defensive skill set, and Arizona has relied upon that often this season. He will rotate along the perimeter, but his 1.9 steals per game will come in handy against Auburn.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pettiford averages 2.0 turnovers per game and does take some chances as a distributor, but ultimately, this game could come down to how well Bradley can limit Pettiford's shooting from deep. The fewer shots he takes, the more likely it is that the Wildcats run away with the game.

Bradley has made life miserable on the perimeter for opposing guards this season. Against UConn, starting guards Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr. combined to shoot 2-of-10 from long distance. Facing UCLA, Donovan Dent didn't get a single shot off from behind the arc. In the opener against Florida, Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee combined to shoot 3-of-13 from outside.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Arizona is still trying to get Burries comfortable on the offensive end of the floor in big games, so Bradley will continue to shoulder much of the weight on defense. If Arizona is going to limit Auburn's scoring output , Bradley's matchup with Pettiford will be a big reason why.

Be The Closer

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Offensively, Bradley has served as a closer of sorts for the Wildcats. In each of Arizona's three statement wins on the road, the senior guard has put home a flurry of baskets in the final minutes to put Arizona ahead for good.

While Peat might be the top scoring option, when it's a tight game and the Wildcats need a reliable bucket, Lloyd has chosen to put the ball in Bradley's hands .

Feb 26, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half against the Utah Utes at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley has delivered with a bigger role in the offense. He's averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting an efficient 58.6% from the floor. He's also taken a step forward in his long-range shooting. Arizona has been very selective with its 3-pointers this season, including Bradley, but the senior is connecting at a 55.6% clip from distance.

In Arizona's last big game against UConn, Bradley drove to the basket and scored a tough layup inside to put the Wildcats up by three points. Last season, that would not have been his role. But Lloyd has been heavily dependent on the guard's experience in big moments to close games.

While Arizona's defense has been great this season, Auburn could poke some holes in it and make this another competitive game to the very end. If it is, Bradley will need to step forward for another save opportunity.

