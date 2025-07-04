Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Tommy Lloyd
Arizona basketball is one of the bigger brands in the country and has been that way since legendary coach Lute Olson took the program to its first Final Four in 1988 with stars Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott forever changing not only the UA, but Tucson as well.
Since then, Arizona has gone to three more Final Fours, two National Title games and won the 1997 championship, which is the only one in program history. The Wildcats were one of the team’s of the 90’s and has caused their fans base to have high expectations year in and year out.
Although Arizona is still a great brand, it isn’t what it once was and that decline started the last four years of the Sean Miller era with a black cloud around the program with the FBI investigation, wasting top-tier talent and NCAA failures.
However, for some reason, Arizona fans have been incredibly harsh on head coach Tommy Lloyd for one first round exit and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. After a slow 4-5 start to the 2024-25 season, the fan base was outraged and were questioning if Lloyd was the right man for the job.
Well, after that slow start Arizona turned things around, finished third in the Big 12 conference and made it to the conference tournament title game. Then, the Wildcats gave Duke its best game of the season at that point in time falling 100-93 in a classic Sweet Sixteen game.
Now Arizona has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation heading to Tucson with a handful of key players returning from the previous season.
The way players develop over time is the same thing for coaches as well. Lloyd has clearly shown development as a head coach and has the program moving in the right direction.
