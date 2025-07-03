Arizona Wildcats' impact on the NBA Finals
Arizona players in the NBA have had a significant impact on the league not only on the court as a player but in front offices and as coaches, helping grow the game. Recently, two UA players in point guard TJ McConnell and guard Bennedict Mathurin were on the biggest stage playing in the NBA Finals but coming up one game short of securing a championship.
Throughout the series, both players had an impact and found themselves being praised in the national media. Both were key role players off the bench helping give a needed boost for the Pacers and stayed ready for head coach Rick Carlisle.
In those seven games, Mathurin averaged 11 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 0.9 APG appearing in six of the seven games. Plus, he dropped 27 points in Game 3 where the Pacers were able to take a 2-1 series lead.
Meanwhile, McConnell was a steady force helping orchestrate the offense and get things flowing in the right direction by averaging 12 PPG and 4.3 APG while being a defensive menace and racking up 15 steals in the series.
That was an increase of nearly three points that McConnell provided compared to his season stats and what he was able to do for the offense.
When you look back at the run to the Finals for the former Arizona stars, the first thing that comes to mind is that McConnell was an undrafted player that had to work his way up in this league.
In his 10-year career, McConnell has played for two organizations where he has been one of the top role players in the league at the point guard position. He averages five assists to 1.6 turnovers making him a true floor general.
McConnell may not be a star player, or even a starting caliber guy. However, he has found his role in the league and has been able to thrive to establish himself against all odds of being an undrafted player.
As more players enter the league without getting drafted, the career of McConnell should be a blueprint for guys trying to find their way in the NBA wanting to have a last career. It’s all about doing the dirty work and lifting the team around you.
