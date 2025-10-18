Breaking Down Where Arizona Sits in Big 12 Preseason Standings
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball, going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons, making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end of the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft, where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports.
We are inching closer to the start of the college basketball season, with Arizona tipping off its schedule against defending national champions in the Florida Gators, in Las Vegas 17 days from now.
With the season right around the corner, the Preseason AP Poll has been released, with the rankings loaded with Big 12 and SEC teams, with both conferences seeing six teams ranked in the poll.
Arizona managed to make the cut, coming in at No. 13, marking the fifth time the Wildcats have been in the preseason poll under Lloyd.
In the Big 12, the ranked teams are No. 2 Houston, No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona, No. 16 Iowa State, and No. 19 Kansas.
Now, ahead of the start of the season, the Big 12 has released its Preseason Predictions, voted on by the coaches of the conference.
Below are the top five teams in the Big 12 preseason standings, with the full list from the conference as well:
Top Five Big 12 Standings
- 1. Houston
- 2. BYU
- 3. Texas Tech
- 4. Arizona
- 5. Iowa State
Last season, the Wildcats finished third in the conference and managed to go 14-6 with a road record of 6-4 in the Big 12, which is considered one of the toughest conferences in the nation.
The Wildcats would go on to get to the Big 12 Tournament title game but fell to top-seed Houston in a gritty 72-64 game, where Arizona ran out of gas in the final five minutes.
Arizona has a loaded non-conference schedule with five ranked teams on the slate in No. 3 Florida, No. 4 UConn, No. 12 UCLA, No. 15 Alabama and No. 20 Auburn. Plus, the Wildcats will face off against San Diego State, which has been a tough West Coast program over the last 20-plus years.
