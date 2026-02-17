How Arizona Can Quickly Make Up for Last Week's Losses

Arizona fell from No.1 to No. 4 in the latest men's basketball polls after its first two losses of the season, yet, the Wildcats have a chance to pull themselves back into first place in the Big 12 with a win over No. 23 BYU on Wednesday.



Thanks to No. 6 Iowa State's thrilling Monday-night win ove No. 2 Houston, there is now a logjam at the top of the conference with five teams within a game and a half of first place, including the Wildcats. With so many teams involved in the race, it's sure to come down to the wire, but this is a big week for Arizona to make up ground and reclaim its place at the top.



Where Arizona Currently Stands



Going into Tuesday's college basketball action, Arizona is the closest team to Houston, trailing the Cougars by half a game and holding a narrow half-game lead on Iowa State. Since Houston has played one more game than Arizona. that means that a win over BYU, in a rematch of a thrilling finish from just a few weeks ago, would put Arizona and Houston in a first-place tie.



The two have yet to face each other, but it's on the docket for Saturday afternoon. You have to think the Wildcats are chomping at the bit to have Saturday's road trip take on added meaning, and it would be a great way for the Wildcats to put last week behind them and, as head coach Tommy Lloyd has preached all season, "move forward."



Updated Big 12 standings:



Every team has at least two conference losses. pic.twitter.com/gxG2wtjPSh — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) February 17, 2026

The Road Ahead



The potential first-place tie would obviosuly be temporary, but another win over BYU strengthens Arizona's already-potent resume and would give the Wildcats a season-sweep of a legitimate top 25 team. However, the Wildcats are still in the middle of the vaunted Big 12 "gauntlet" we've heard so much about this season.



Clearly, Saturday's matchup with Houston would be the most significant, with the winner holding the tiebreaker for the league lead, but it's even more valuable since the teams do not play again during the regular season. Both have shots at No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and a head-to-head win and a conference title could make a difference in seeding if it comes down to a debate.



Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Arizona also has a tough roadtrip to Baylor, a rematch with No. 8 Kansas, and its only meeting with Iowa State on the horizon. So, while jumping back into first place is already within reach, the Wildcats must still focus on each game at a time, as they still have a long way to go.



Nonetheless, last week's regression can get erased rather quickly. Arizona just needs to remember what kind of team it is.

