Arizona's Becky Burke Lands Massive Recruit for 2026 Class
Since being hired as the head coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, Becky Burke has been busy building the roster for the 2025-26 season and finalizing her coaching staff with high-level assistant coaches from across the country.
Before Arizona, Burke was a successful head coach at four different programs where she was able to turn things around and get them back on track. Overall, she has a record of 174-92 since the start of her career in 2016.
“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball, a program with such a rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”
After the Wildcats had an underwhelming 2024-25 season as the team went 19-14 and missing the NCAA Tournament completely, Burke saw most of the previous season’s roster leave the team with only forward Montaya Dew staying with the team.
So, Burke had to work hard to build up the upcoming season’s roster with a mix of transfers and recruits she was able to land late in the process compared to the rest of the country.
With the roster set, Burke has shifted her focus to recruiting classes in order to get the program headed in the right direction and back in the NCAA Tournament.
Recently, Burke and the Wildcats landed a commitment for the 2026 class in forward Priyanka Ponnam, who announced her decision on her social media accounts.
Ponnam is a 6-foot-3, three-star forward from Newtown, Pa., who played at George High School where in 25 games last season, she averaged 12.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 1.1 SPGwhile shooting 41% from the 3-point line.
The addition of Ponnam shows the recruiting ability of Burke in a sense that she can go across the country and use her East Coast ties to land high-level talent to play for the Wildcats.
Now, will Arizona be able to land four and maybe even five-star recruits with Burke leading the way?
I think the answer is yes. However, Ponnam shouldn’t be overlooked even though she is listed as a three-star prospect. Her ability to stretch the floor despite being 6-foot-3 is highly impressive and is a skillset everyone is looking for in modern college hoops.
