Wildcats' Tobe Awaka Speaks on Physical Big 12
Senior power forward Tobe Awaka, who announced his return to the Arizona Wildcats basketball team in April, is geared up to have a tremendous year with a supporting cast of big men staying for the 2025-2026 season.
Awaka staying, paired with Motiejus Krivas, who is on the right track to being at full health come the start of summer practice and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country make up some good odds for Arizona to make a deep run in the Big 12, possibly even the NCAA tournament.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Awaka brings sheer physicality to the Arizona lineup with a hefty amount of strength and rebounding skills that the Wildcats have used heavily to their favor.
The New York native has been playing that way since he was in high shool and brought that same playstyle over to the university of tennessee, where he played for two years before transferring to Arizona in 2024.
Awaka began showing signs of his full potential in his senior year with the Volunteers, Averaging 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 59.1 percent on field goals in 13.1 minutes played per game.
Awaka really emerged as a solidified leader in his junior year with the Wildcats, averaging 8.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 64.6 percent from the field on 19.5 minutes played.
The powerful big man had nine double-doubles in 2024 to go along with his 17 percent on offensive rebounds, which is fourth in the country.
This past season was the first in the Big 12 for the Wildcats. Awaka described the year as "interesting" and there being "a different style of play compared to other conferences."
Awaka added, "But coming from the SEC, the SEC is pretty physical as well. I definitely felt like playing there and then coming over from the Big 12, it definitely helped prepare me for the whole season."
Krivas commented on the physicality that Arizona's new conference boasts as well. He said that "physicality is probably the most important thing in the Big 12 and he must work on it this summer and to expect it in the upcoming season."
Awaka and Krivas worked as a powerful 1-2 punch duo when they were together on the court. More often than not, however, they were splitting minutes at the center spot.
Given that Arizona will rely heavily on its freshman class for the season, Awaka and Krivas will most likely both be anchored as a duo in the frontcourt.
Despite not playing together that much, a little bit less than 8 minutes to be exact, Awaka believes they will be a potent couple of big men to face.
When asked about the two being able to play together, Awaka said, "I don't see why not. We would be a great one-two punch, one-two combo. Obviously the coaches have their gameplan and that might be more matchup oriented, I'm sure coach has a lineup for any kind of situation."
On top of agreeing that they would be a tough duo to play against, Krivas believes that they "would be a good force to deal with under the rim."
With the season fast approaching, Awaka has a chance to solidify himself as a key piece and leader in the front court on a team flooded with talented freshmen.
