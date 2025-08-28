Arizona WBB Offers Major 2026 Forward Recruit

BTN Scouting Service Update 🚨



26' Terri’a Russell 6'1 Forward from Oakland Tech (CA) is re-offered by Arizona (@ArizonaWBB) (@beckyburke11) (@Coach_A_C)



read more+: https://t.co/gL85ZFlm3f@Caballaz2005 | @BTNScouting pic.twitter.com/gI4YAYNiRA