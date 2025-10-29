Inside The Wildcats

Three Things We Learned About Arizona in Exhibition Games

Arizona is inching closer to the start of the 2025-26 season with the opening game against Florida in Las Vegas.

Troy Hutchison

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) rebounds during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) rebounds during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.

This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.

U
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.

Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.

U
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.

We are inching closer to the start of the college basketball season with Arizona tipping off its schedule against defending national champions in the Florida Gators in Las Vegas five days from now.

However, before the Wildcats take on Florida in Vegas, Arizona has wrapped up its final exhibition games facing off against Embry-Riddle where the Wildcats were able to walk away with a dominating 133-42 win.

U
Dec 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds forward Jamari Sibley (14) and center Malik Lamin (32) battle for the rebound with Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 during the exhibition part of their season with an impressive 81-68 game over Saint Marys and now a dominating win over Embry-Riddle.

Now with the two exhibition games in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our three takeaways as the Wildcats now start to get ready for Florida.

Three Takeaways

3-point shooting

U
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
  • Coming into the season, one of the biggest question marks for Arizona is who will be a reliable outside 3-point shot for the team?
  • One of the top 3-point options for Arizona is returning guard Anthony Dell’Orso. However, in the two exhibition games, Dell’Orso went an under whelming 1 of 7 from deep and didn’t take one shot from beyond the arc in the last game.
U
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
  • Other options that might be a threat for Arizona from deep include guards Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, Ivan Kharchenkov and forward Dwayne Aristode.

Rebounding

  • Throughout the Lloyd era, Arizona has been one of the better rebounding teams nationally, finishing in the top five in total rebound multiple times. Last year, the Wildcats were No. 16 in rebounds per game averaging 39.7.
U
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) rebounds the ball against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
  • Although the team lost Veesaar and Bryant, who were some of the better rebounders on the roster. Arizona still welcomes back Awaka and a healthy Krivas to man the paint and crash the glass.
  • Arizona, once again will be one of the better rebounding teams and have a strong presence game in and game out in the paint.

Brayden Burries

U
Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • A lot of talk has been surrounding freshman forward Koa Peat and deservedly so. However guard Brayden Burries has been getting overlooked nationally in comparison to Peat, yet both were five-star recruits.
  • Burries was able to show off his scoring ability in both games and looks like he could be the Wildcats No. 1 scoring option. Although he has a lot of developing to do, it is realistic to think that he could be one of the top NBA Draft picks following his freshman season.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on our takeaways from Arizona’s exhibition season and what it means for the 2025-26 year. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.