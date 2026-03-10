Arizona Trio Earns First Team All-Conference Honors

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has been one of the top players in the country this season, and now he is earning prestigious Big 12 honors for his efforts.

Bradley was named Big 12 Player of the Year and named to the All-Big 12 First Team for his performance this season. As the starting point guard for the Wildcats, Bradley averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range.

Bradley’s Resume

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) scores a basket against Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Bradley scored in double-digits 23 times this season, and scored 20 or more points five times, including a season-high 27 points against Florida to open up the season. Bradley also had a knack for hitting timely shots in close games, showing off his veteran experience in crunch time.

Bradley helped get the Wildcats off to a fast 23-0 start, and ultimately helped the team finish with a 29-2 record and a Big 12-leading 16-2 conference record. The Wildcats have been near the top of the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings for the majority of the season, and Bradley’s play has been a major reason as to why.

Arizona Trio Named to First Team

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He joined teammates Brayden Burries and Motiejus Krivas on the All-Big 12 First Team as well. Burries was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.0 points per game, and Krivas anchored the Wildcats in the paint, averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game as the Wildcats’ starting center.

Bradley didn’t start his career with the Wildcats. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, appearing in 37 games and starting 22 of them as a freshman. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game that season, then entered the transfer portal, where he landed with Arizona.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now in his third year with the program and second year as a starter, Bradley’s leadership as the Wildcats’ point guard helped pave the way for standout freshmen such as Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov to thrive in Tommy Lloyd’s system, and could prove to be immensely valuable in the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) calls a play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bradley will look to keep things going in the postseason for the Wildcats. He has been a big reason why they’ve gotten this far, and will look to be a big part of Arizona’s quest to earn their second national title in program history this season.