How Naivar Helps in Special Teams Room
The Arizona Wildcats football team is faced with the task of replacing its highest offensive scorer in kicker Tyler Loop, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.
In his five-year career with Arizona, Loop was 83.9 percent with his field goals, making him the 39th-ranked kicker in the NCAA-Also ranking him first in Arizona history.
Loop is also ranked No. 3 in Arizona history with 327 points scored, putting him behind Max Zendejas and Art Luppino.
Arizona's newest special teams coordinator is up to that challenge in finding the most qualified man for that job before the start of the 2025-2026 season.
Right now, Michael Salgado-Medina and transfer Ian Wagner are in the mix of competing for the starting place kicker role.
Although Salgado-Medina has the leg strength to shoulder both kick and punting duties, Naivar will figure out which one he is best at and start him there. Either way, he has a spot on the special teams unit.
Salgado-Medina was Arizona's starting punter and also held the ball for Loop on his field goal attempts.
“Which one does he do? We have a really good option there with having his ability to do both,” Naivar said. “Whatever he does not do, he’ll obviously be a tremendous backup in that regard, if he only does one of them. He gives us some options and has a really strong leg, so I’m excited about the progress he’s made and where he’s at.
“That gives us a direction of where we go now with summer workouts, fall camp and how he acclimates as we fill that room with additions, as well, because we will make some additions.”
Wagner grew up in Illinois, but was born in Sierra Vista, AZ, giving him some ties to southern Arizona. Wagner was a three-year starter for Illinois State before transferring over to the Wildcats.
Naivar got into specializing in special teams when he was a player. He tried multiple positions while in college, from quarterback to defensive back, but ultimately found his way to taking special team reps as a "pathway to get onto the football field."
Naivar sees special teams as a very important part of football, from field position to getting in valuable reps and proving yourself to coaches.
"Punts down inside the 10 are explosive football plays; those are no different than a 40-yard pass completion," Naivar said. "Those deals like that. Executing the little things to help us win the battle of field position...If you want to do this on Sundays, unless you're really special and you're really special and drafted in the first or second round, you're going to have to have team value. You're going to have to go into an NFL training camp, execute special team drills. If it's the first time you've really bought into it and done it, you're going to turn your playbook in pretty quick."
Naivar was the defensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina for two years before joining Brent Brennan and his team to take over special teams duties.
In that time, Naivar helped the Chanticleers become a powerful defense, jumping from 111th in scoring defense in 2022 to 50th in 2023.
Naivar aided CCU in other categories, ranking 15th nationally in defensive touchdowns, 19th in interceptions, 20th in turnovers forced, and 24th in red zone defense by the end of 2023.
In his last stint as a special teams coordinator/safeties coach with SMU, he led his unit to being the fourth best in punt defense (5.75 yards per return) and returns (9.47 yards per return).
There are many more achievements that Naivar has had in his two-decade-long coaching career. from mentoring the 2017 Ray Guy award winner and Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, Michaal Dickson, to helping kick returner Stanley Williad and place kicker Austin MacGinnis become freshman All-Americans at kentucky in 2014.
Fall training camp is just around the corner. No matter who starts, Naivar will have them performing to the best of their ability.
