Talking to UA Target Kason Clayborne on Offer
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Brennan went out and mixed things up on his coaching staff with the hiring of Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator. Then, he promoted Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating role after serving one season as the linebackers coach.
Plus, Brennan brought in Joe Salave’a as the defensive line coach, Josh Miller as the tight ends coach, Josh Bringuel as the linebackers coach and Craig Naivar as the special teams coordinator.
Although the Wildcats got off to an impressive 3-0 start to the season, Arizona has now lost back-to-back games and has dropped 3 of its lost four during the conference portion of the schedule.
Still, even though Arizona (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) has had its struggles, The Wildcats are showing improvement from the previous season and have put together a 2026 recruiting class that hold 20 commitments as of this moment.
The majority of the focus for this coaching staff is on the 2026 class and trying to retain commitments and add to the group as National Signing Day inches closer. However, the Wildcats have started laying the foundation for the 2027 and 2028 classes with prospects tweeting out offers received from the staff.
One player Arizona has shown an interest in for the 2027 class is linebacker Kason Clayborne, who recently tweeted that he received an official offer from the Wildcats’ coaching staff.
Clayborne is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker out of Sioux City, Iowa, where he plays for East High School.
Although Clayborne is an unranked recruit as of this moment, he has gotten interest and offers not only from Arizona but also Minnesota and Iowa State. His stock is clearly rising and he has plenty of time to see his star ranking shoot up.
We at Arizona Wildcats On SI reached out to Clayborne to discuss his offer from Arizona, what he is looking for in a program and much more.
Q&A (Kason Clayborne)
- Q: Who was the coach that started your recruitment?
- KC: “Coach [Josh] Bringuel is the coach that recruited me. He is an awesome and really nice dude.”
- Q: How do you see yourself fitting into the Wildcats’ defensive scheme?
- KC: “I love how they play their linebackers by making people move around.”
- Q: Have you taken a visit to Tucson?
- KC: “I’m going to try and go up at the end of the month or in November.”
- Q: What are you looking for in a head coach?
- KC: “I’m looking for a coach that is family oriented! And that loves his players and treats them right.”
Q: How would you describe your game?
- KC: “I feel like I play with a lot of energy, I play aggressively. I play fast and love to play the game.”
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the Wildcats interest in linebacker Kason Clayborne. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.