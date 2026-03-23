March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels for Sweet 16 of the Men’s NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 is set for the 2026 men’s NCAA tournament after an intense opening weekend of action. Favorites largely ruled the day in the opening two rounds, but there were some pretty significant upsets.

In the West region, No. 11 Texas sent No. 3 Gonzaga packing after downing No. 6 BYU in the opening round. Sean Miller’s squad will have a chance at another upset in the Sweet 16 against the No. 2 seed, Purdue.

The biggest shocker of the weekend came in the South region, where No. 9 Iowa took down the defending national champions, No. 1 Florida, in the second round. Iowa’s first-year coach Ben McCollum got his Hawkeyes to top Clemson 67-61 in the opening-round, then they beat the Gators 73-72 thanks to a three-pointer from Alvaro Folgueiras with 4.5 seconds remaining. Iowa will face Big Ten rival No. 4 Nebraska in the Sweet 16. The two split their two meetings this season.

In a final game of note, No. 5 St. John’s beat No. 4 Kansas in the East region. After the game, Jayhawks coach Bill Self was noncommittal about his future. The game set up a chance for Rick Pitino’s Red Storm to face No. 1 overall seed Duke in the Sweet 16.

The full schedule for the Sweet 16 is below, including times and broadcast details.

Thursday, March 26

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue , 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce) | San Jose

, 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce) | San Jose No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska , 7:30 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi) | Houston

, 7:30 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi) | Houston No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona , 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | San Jose

, 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | San Jose No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston, 10:05 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Harlan, Hummel, Van Gundy, Shehadi) | Houston

Friday, March 27

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 1 Duke , 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson) | Washington, D.C.

, 7:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson) | Washington, D.C. No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan , 7: 35 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn) | Chicago

, 7: 35 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn) | Chicago No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State , 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Washington, D.C.

, 9:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Washington, D.C. No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State, 10:10 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV (Catalon/Lappas/Washburn) | Chicago

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