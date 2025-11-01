How to Watch: Arizona at Colorado
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, the Wildcats have gone 1-3 in their last four games with losses to Iowa State, BYU and Houston on the road. Plus, Arizona has lost five-straight road games dating back to the previous season.
So far in the Brent Brennan era of Arizona football, the Wildcats have had their struggles on the road with four-straight losses dating back to last year. UA has lost those games by an average of 28 points and have fallen behind by double-digits in all four games.
Arizona (4-3, 1-3) was able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.
Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.
Clearly Arizona is moving in the right direction as a program but is having a hard time finihsing off games, which has led to the two-game losing streak. Now, the Wildcats will be looking to get back on track against Colorado (3-5, 1-4), which is coming off a 43-point loss to Utah.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at Colorado (3-5, 1-4 Big 12)
- Time: 4 p.m. (MST)
- Location: Folsom Field Stadium | Boulder, Colo.
- TV: FS1
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM: 83, 383
- Odds: Arizona (-5.5) | O/U: 52.5
Similarly to the BYU game, Arizona’s defense struggled against the run as Houston quarterback Conner Weigman sliced and diced the middle of the defense by racking 98 yards on 14 carries. Meanwhile as a team, the Cougars rushed for 232 yards for the game.
The rushing attack for Houston really opened things up in the secondary against Arizona as the Cougars totaled 164 yards through the air and racked up three passing touchdowns.
Just two weeks ago, the Wildcats’ defense hadn’t given up a passing touchdown all season. Now, Arizona has allowed four in two games.
Near the start of the fourth quarter, Arizona was able to cut into the lead with a rushing score from Spivey, which sparked the offense.
After getting a key stop with a missed 48-yard field goal by Houston, Arizona’s offense methodically moved the ball down field and tied the game up on a rushing touchdown from running back Kedrick Reescano.
Although the Wildcats battled back in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Houston got the ball back with under five minutes left and relied on its running game to set up the game-winning 41-yard field goal against Arizona.
Arizona will be looking to end its 2-game losing streak and snapp a 5-game road losing streak that dates back to last season. However, it will be homecoming for Colorado, which is expected to have a sold out crowd.
