Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 1st Round

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Colorado Buffaloes meet up for the second time in less than a month in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Colorado took down Oklahoma State 83-69 on February 21, which started a decent stretch for the Buffaloes at the end of the season. They won three of their final five games, only losing at Houston and against Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost seven of their last nine games, but those two wins did come in their final four games, including an upset win at UCF.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State +1.5 (-110)

Colorado -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State +105

Colorado -125

Total

164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Oklahoma State record: 18-13

Colorado record: 17-14

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 12-19 ATS this season

Colorado is 14-17 ATS this season

The OVER is 18-13 in Oklahoma State games this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in Colorado games this season

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch

Anthony Roy, Guard, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Roy comes into the Big 12 Tournament red-hot. The senior had 27 points in the upset win at UCF and followed that up with 18 points against Houston.

However, Roy has also had a few down games, including being held to just six points on 3 of 10 shooting (0 of 7 from deep) in the first meeting against Colorado.

The senior averages 16.7 points per game, and Oklahoma State seems to go how he goes this season.

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick

I’m not discouraged by Colorado’s two losses against tough opponents at the end of the season. They led against Arizona before the Wildcats pulled away, and a road game against Houston is bad news for any team.

I’m also encouraged by the Buffaloes’ showing against Oklahoma State last month. While that game was at home, where Colorado was an impressive 13-5 this season, it still showed the differences between the two sides.

I’ll back Colorado to get it done again tonight against Oklahoma State.

Pick: Colorado -1.5 (-110)

