Arizona's Veteran Quarterbacks Taking on Leadership Role
Throughout training camp, players are trying to make a mark on the team and win position battles to finalize their spot on the depth chart ahead of the season. Arizona has several positions open with players battling it out for the starting job.
One thing Brent Brennan and his staff set out to do this offseason was add talent to the roster and create battles on the roster to get iron sharping iron to help improve the program.
However, one position that isn’t a battle, or even in question is who will be the starting quarterback?
The answer is redshirt junior Noah Fifita, who will be learning his third offensive scheme in his fourth season at Arizona with Seth Doege taking over as the offensive coordinator.
Even with the team bringing in Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Locke, who played in 16 games for the Badgers and threw for 2,713 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Although there is no battle, the two experienced quarterbacks have been helping each other improve their game and get ready for the season as the first and second string options for the Wildcats.
What has been interesting to watch and not surprising at all is how they have taken on a leadership role with the rest of the quarterback room and have helped guide the youth in the room throughout camp.
Both Locke and Fifita have talked about how freshman Sawyer Anderson has been like a sponge in camp as he is trying to absorb everything they know and get a better understanding of Doege’s offensive system.
In a press conference, Doege talked about how Anderson is consistently around them on and off the field trying to learn everything he can and see how they prepare for camp and the process of getting better.
Anderson is a highly talented quarterback that flipped from Purdue to the Wildcats following Doege with his Texas connections.
Although he more than likely won’t see the field this season, Fifita has stated that he is the most athletic quarterback in the room in his opinion. Anderson has impressed the veteran with his skillset and abilities on the field.
Again, Anderson isn’t going to get playing time this season but the future of the position for Brennan, Doege and the program is extremely bright and promising thanks to the veterans on the team that are helping the young talent develop.
Not only does Arizona have Anderson but the Wildcats have a commitment from a four-star quarterback in Oscar Rios for their 2026 recruiting class. We could be seeing the start of UA becoming a program with consistent quarterback play.
