Arizona Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

All Incoming Transfers to Arizona

Player Position Prev. School Eligibility Transfer Rating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

All Departures from Arizona via the Transfer Portal

Player Position New School Eligibility Michael Wooten OL N/A 2 Years Chancellor Owens DL N/A 3 Years Braedyn Locke QB N/A 2 Years Keyan Burnett TE N/A 1 Year

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten has officially entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season, making him one of the key departing players from Arizona’s roster. Wooten’s portal entry was first reported in early December 2025, ahead of the official transfer window opening in January.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Braedyn Locke appeared in four games during his lone season at Arizona, completing five of his 15 pass attempts for 68 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. While his on-field opportunities were limited, his departure still impacts the quarterback room, as Arizona loses an experienced backup behind starterNoah Fifita. Moving forward, the Wildcats’ 2025 quarterback depth includes Sawyer Anderson, Mason Bray, and Luke Haugo, who remain on the roster alongside Fifita.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Braedyn Locke (8) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

So far only four players have declared for the transfer portal to browse other options. In the wake of the 2025 seasons results that showed great promise and growth Arizona football should not expect a major increase in transfers entering the portal.

There is hope that incoming transfers may be interested in elevating the team further based on the progress made during the one season turnaround from 4-8 to a ranked 9-3 with a bowl game.

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to the transfer portal not truly opening until January 2nd stay tuned for more updates on the 2026 transfer portal as the cycle begins.

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest winner to this point is the entire Arizona football program. The successful turnaround season plays a strong role in transfer interest which may have been much different looking in the event if another sub .500 season. The last two seasons have resulted in 60+ transfers for the Wildcats.

Key quesitons lie within the approach to the portal this offseason. With a star quarterback Noah Fifita leaving there will be discussions as for who will be in his spot next season as well as other star players from this season who are seniors.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.