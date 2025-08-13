Arizona Bryce James Finding His Own Way in College
Throughout the history of basketball there have been many names that have been immortalized, changing the game and becoming more than just a household name but a name that will be remembered no matter what era you were born in. From Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and most recently LeBron James, the game has been forever changed thanks to the legends that have left their mark in the NBA.
One of those legends in James has now seen his sons play at the college level and even the NBA with Bronny James just finishing his first season in the league. Now, his son, Bryce James is entering his first season in college basketball playing for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats.
After the end of the 2024-25 season, which saw Arizona end its year in the Sweet Sixteen against Duke, the Wildcats and Lloyd finalized the No. 3 nationally ranked recruiting class, which features two five-star recruits in Koa Peat and Brayden Burries along with seven total prospects.
One of the seven is the son of Lebron in Bryce, who picked the Wildcats over offers from Ohio State and USC among others.
“For me personally [it was about] the environment. I know the fans really enjoy coming to the Arizona game and they like to get rowdy and loud,” Bryce said. “So, for me personally, I just want a real college experience and for me, Arizona was one of those colleges.”
Just two seasons ago, Bronny was playing for USC and played against Arizona. During that time, he averaged 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 2.1 APG while playing in 25 games and shooting 37% from the field.
“Some advice he has given me is to stay consistent, stay locked in and don’t be too focused on any other thing,” said Bryce. “So, I’m just coming in here and putting in the work, going hard every day and putting in the effort.”
After one season with the Trojans and seeing the team miss the postseason, Bronny was off to the NBA Draft where he was selected with the No. 55 overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, Bryce will be going through his first college season in Tucson while playing for Lloyd, who is known as one of the best developers in the game.
“Tommy said he is all about player development. So, he really doesn’t care if you come in here and you're still learning through your first couple of years,” Bryce said. “He is all about development. So, just getting better in practice every single day, getting stronger in the weight room. So, for me, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
One of the biggest adjustments for most high school players is making the switch to the college weight room workout routine. Most players at that level don’t lift very much and when you get to the NCAA and work with the strength staff on a campus, it is a massive change.
Although LeBron is known for spending money on his body to keep in NBA playing shape and is a workout machine, it is still an adjustment for Bryce as he enters his first year at Arizona and works with coach Chris Rounds.
“Obviously it is something different. College and high school are two different things. So, I’m just coming here and working hard and putting in the effort and it will turn out good.”
Although Bryce mentioned wanting the true college experience, shying away from the spotlight is something he isn’t doing. He stated that he is just focused on having a full college experience and locking in and focusing on college life and playing NCAA basketball.
Now, there is a long way to the start of the college basketball season and Arizona has a loaded roster entering the 2025-26 year. Will Bryce be a major factor on this team for the upcoming season?
Who knows at this point in time. Bryce has developed to do and is working with one of the best coaches in Lloyd that has developed talent and put them in the NBA.
One thing is certain, Bryce is his own person and is fitting in with the team with ease to help build and add to the winning culture of the Wildcats.
