Star Freshman Taking Leaps in Offseason
Five-star freshman forward Koa Peat has had a tremendous offseason since being recruited by head coach Tommy Lloyd to Arizona as part of the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country.
Before officially heading to Tucson, his first stop was Switzerland, where he was a part of the USA's U19 team that won gold under the guidance of Lloyd.
Team USA dominated on its way to winning gold in the tournament, outscoring its opposing teams by an average score of 39 points. The star-studded squad beat Germany by a score of 109-76 in the final game of the tournament.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Gilbert, AZ stadnout is one of six nationally rny ranked players on the lineup. The experience on a team of top competitors will only sharpen his skills for Division I basketball.
"It was a great experience playing with the best players in the country, the best coaches in the country," Peat said. "It was great for me and just going against those guys every day got me better, and being coached by Coach Lloyd and the other coaches got me better. Just trying to take in everything like a sponge, I listen to them, but I had a great experience. And all my experiences with USA was great."
Playing for Team USA U19 under Lloyd gave Peat an understanding of the system in which he will be playing for while he is with Arizona.
"I think I fit perfectly," Peat said. "Coach Lloyd told me I'm a perfect fit. Coming here and now learning the stuff that he runs and sets like that, but also he gives me the freedom to just be a basketball player in transition and in the half-court, so just trying to learn each and every day and get better each and every day."
Peat has taken the time to adjust to the step up in competition from high school to the Division I college level, noting the physicality of the sport "Was definitely different."
Now that he has some time to settle himself into the program, one of the priorities for Peat was to begin training in the weight room to get ready for a rigorous set of non-conference games and an always physical Big 12 schedule with performance enhancement coach Christopher Rounds.
"He always tells us to attack the weights and just go as hard as we can," Peat said. "For my first week, it was tough, obviously, because I wasn't used to lifting, how college lifts. I think I'm getting acclimated to it and I think it's going to be good for me and my body, so I'm excited to see my progress."
Peat has a handful of veterans to learn from and help improve his game, from sharpshooters like Anthony Dell'Orso to physical board crashers such as Tobe Awaka.
The veterans of the team have already given Peat advice on "the simple ins and outs of our system."
He continued, "They taught me that. They'll pull me aside, tell me some little stuff just about our defense and offense and I think that's been helping me a lot. They're vocal, and they're talking to me and they're accepting me and letting me come in here and be a basketball player."
Arizona opens up the season on November against the defending National champion Florida Gators in Las Vegas as part of a double header at the T Mobile Center.
It is a tough game that will test the Wildcats and gauge how prepared they are for the non-conference games that feature teams like UConn, Auburn Alabama and UCLA. Peat says that he has been thinking about it since stepping into practice.
"When I'm coming here in the morning to work out, I'm thinking about that," Peat said. "I'm thinking about that when I'm coming in here with practice, thinking about our first game, and I'm excited for it, and I'm going to work as hard as I can up to that day."
