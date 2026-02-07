Wildcats' Burries Enters Rankings for Top Freshmen

The Arizona Wildcats are having a great season so far. They want to make a deep run and their top goal is to be the last team standing on the last Monday of the season. To do that, they will have to get better, but they have been doing that all season. They are still unbeaten, and they are going into the biggest stretch of their season. This group of guys has been brought in since even before the start of the season. The Wildcats are going it with a great group of players.

That group is led by their talented freshmen. Head coach Tommy Lloyd let it be known even before the season that he was going to go with this great recruiting class this season. He has done exactly that, and now he is looking to keep pushing them forward and making them better as the season goes on. Lloyd and his coaching staff have done a great job in putting these players in the best position and reminding them that they are here to make big-time plays and win against the best.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Freshman Cracks the Top 10

One of the top freshmen for the Wildcats is guard Brayden Burries. Burries is a guard all around who is making the right plays and putting the team first, like all the players on this team. Burries has shown growth all season, and now he is turning it up. Burries is looking to be the best for his team and give his team his all. Recent Burries has entered the conversation as the best freshman in the country.

Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf released their recent top freshmen rankings for College Basketball. In this updated list, they have Burries cracking the top 10.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

8. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Previous rank: Unranked

Biggest performance so far: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals at BYU on Jan. 26

After a couple of down games in mid-January, Burries has returned to top form as one of the go-to guys for the nation's best team. He was fantastic in Arizona's road win at BYU, finishing with 29 points and getting to the free throw line 14 times.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

That performance was sandwiched by 22 points and seven assists against West Virginia, then 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in a road win over rival Arizona State. Burries' overall numbers aren't as eye-popping as those of other players on this list, mostly as a result of Arizona's balance, but he's not far behind. -- Borzello

