Arizona’s Lloyd Cites Important Factor in Burries’ Defensive Growth

Arizona guard Brayden Burries has made a name for himself thanks to his scoring prowess. Lately, he’s been showcasing his defensive skill set as well.

Burries has been the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 15.2 points per game this season. Not only does he continue to grow as a scorer, but his defensive capabilities have also been on display in recent weeks.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball while Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) attempts to block hum during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s thrilling 86-83 win over #13 BYU was perhaps Burries’ best all-around game of the season. Not only did he score a game-high 29 points on 7 of 13 shooting, but Burries made perhaps the game-saving play with his defense in the final seconds

With Arizona up by just 1, and BYU having possession in the final seconds, Burries blocked what would’ve been a wide open layup from BYU’s Rob Wright. He then collected the rebound off of the block, and would calmly sink both free throws after being intentionally fouled to secure a highly impressive win for Arizona, and keep their undefeated 21-0 record intact.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates making a three-point basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s thoughts

Earlier this week, head coach Tommy Lloyd talked about Burries’ growth on the defensive side of the ball as the season has progressed, citing his strong instincts, and mentality on that side of the floor.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I think Brayden’s always had really good instincts defensively,” Lloyd said. “I think when you’re talking about a guard defensively, it shouldn’t be about wow factor plays. It’s about just being solid, I mean, little things like how do you get over a ball screen. It might not be sexy for you guys, but it might be way more important than a random blocked shot.“

“In the grand scheme of things, I mean it was an awesome play,” Lloyd added. “Luckily, Brayden had good enough instincts, and enough courage to come off the blind side on the backside, and make a play. It was a tremendous play, I don’t want to make light of it, but I think the biggest area that Brayden’s grown defensively is the every possession steadiness. He still has room to grow, and we’re going to continue to push him.”

Burries has been key to the Wildcats success this season as they look to contend for their second national title in program history. His scoring has been more than enough to give the Wildcats what they’ve needed, but his recent uptick in defensive pressure has helped push them over the rest of the country.