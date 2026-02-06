Lloyd Shows Wildcats How Much They Have Improved

A lot of people were picking different teams before the season started to make a run and be in the Final Four. Even though we are still some time away from the NCAA Basketball Tournament, it is clear that there is one team that a lot of people now have making a deep run and could be the last team standing on that Championship Monday. That team is the Arizona Wildcats. The talent was known coming into the season, but the execution was not.

The Arizona Wildcats have been the best team in all of College Basketball this season. At the beginning, they were looked at as a team that could make a run in the upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament, but no one saw them being this good this season. The Wildcats remain unbeaten entering the month of February. That is a surprise to many because head coach Tommy Lloyd let us know that he was going to start and roll with his talented freshmen.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is something that will hold pause for many around college basketball. But those freshmen bought in since the day they were recruited by Arizona. What Lloyd and his coaching staff have done with them has been great, and we have seen the improvement throughout the season. The rest of the way, they are going to get the best shot from all the teams that they will play against. When you are at the top, they are trying to take you down.

What has helped this team this season is the depth that Arizona has. The way college basketball is set up now these days, you could forget that teams even have upperclass that are players making an impact. That is what the Wildcats have mixed in with their freshmen. But there was one thing that Lloyd did that he made sure they knew how better they had become.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coaching Staff Shows Team Marked Improvement

"We did a small exercise yesterday where we showed them some film from practice early in the year on our trip to Casa Grande, and we showed it and our guys didn't even recognize themselves," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.

"Physically, the way we were playing, and just how much better we got. The message to our guys is look how far we've come in four months. Okay, that's a credit to you guys. Now, let's dream big and see how much better we get the next month or two."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Let's not just assume we're at our endpoint. Let's keep building. Let's keep getting better and just look, you guys, visually. Look at how much better we're getting. I think our guys, they appreciate that stuff. Who doesn't like our guys, they really appreciate the challenge of improving."

Tell us your thoughts on the Arizona Wildcats by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.