Wildcats Finish Strong in Final AP Poll

The Arizona Wildcats’ strong season came to a sour ending in the Final Four against Michigan, but they will still be considered one of the best teams in the final AP Poll.

The Wildcats came in at No. 3 in the last AP Poll of the season, trailing No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Michigan, who won the national title over the Huskies on Monday. Arizona was defeated in blowout fashion in the Final Four by the Wolverines, losing 91-73 in a game that was never close.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s AP Poll Resume

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nonetheless, No. 3 is still quite a familiar spot for the Wildcats to end the season on. After starting the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll, they quickly shot up the rankings, reaching the top 10 and eventually No. 1 amid a 23-0 start.



Arizona spent nine straight weeks at No. 1 in the poll before a 0-2 week with losses to Kansas and Texas Tech dropped them to No. 4. They bounced back nicely from that poor week, but were never able to reclaim the top spot.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Although their season ended in bittersweet fashion in the Final Four, the team still had an incredible season. Arizona won a program-best 36 games, with a program-high .923 winning percentage for a full season. They earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for their efforts. Despite being an underexperienced team with several freshmen starters, the Wildcats were consistently among the best teams in the country all season, until they ran into Michigan.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona also swept the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles in just its second season in the league. The Big 12 was one of college basketball’s most prominent conferences this season, with eight teams reaching the NCAA Tournament which only makes their achievements that much more impressive.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Other Big 12 Finishes

Across the conference, other notable AP Poll finishes include Houston at No. 7, Iowa State at No. 8, Kansas at No. 20, and Texas Tech at No. 21.