Wildcats Finish Strong in Final AP Poll
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The Arizona Wildcats’ strong season came to a sour ending in the Final Four against Michigan, but they will still be considered one of the best teams in the final AP Poll.
The Wildcats came in at No. 3 in the last AP Poll of the season, trailing No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Michigan, who won the national title over the Huskies on Monday. Arizona was defeated in blowout fashion in the Final Four by the Wolverines, losing 91-73 in a game that was never close.
Arizona’s AP Poll Resume
Nonetheless, No. 3 is still quite a familiar spot for the Wildcats to end the season on. After starting the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll, they quickly shot up the rankings, reaching the top 10 and eventually No. 1 amid a 23-0 start.
Arizona spent nine straight weeks at No. 1 in the poll before a 0-2 week with losses to Kansas and Texas Tech dropped them to No. 4. They bounced back nicely from that poor week, but were never able to reclaim the top spot.
Although their season ended in bittersweet fashion in the Final Four, the team still had an incredible season. Arizona won a program-best 36 games, with a program-high .923 winning percentage for a full season. They earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for their efforts. Despite being an underexperienced team with several freshmen starters, the Wildcats were consistently among the best teams in the country all season, until they ran into Michigan.
Arizona also swept the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles in just its second season in the league. The Big 12 was one of college basketball’s most prominent conferences this season, with eight teams reaching the NCAA Tournament which only makes their achievements that much more impressive.
Other Big 12 Finishes
Across the conference, other notable AP Poll finishes include Houston at No. 7, Iowa State at No. 8, Kansas at No. 20, and Texas Tech at No. 21.
Now, Arizona will turn its full attention to the offseason and the transfer portal. They’ll be expecting some significant losses this offseason, with freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat likely departing for the 2026 NBA Draft, and Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso exercising all of their eligibility. As such, they’ll have several holes to fill this offseason after a very strong 2025-26 campaign.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.