Taking a Look at Arizona's Next Visiting Prospect
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.
Now, Arizona is locking in on the recruiting trail again and working to put together another high-level class for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Recently, Arizona hosted Cameron Williams, who is a 6-foot-11, 200-pound power forward that is rated as a five-star prospect according to the 24/7 Sports composite ratings and is out of Phoenix, Ariz., where he plays for St. Mary’s High School.
Over the years dating back to the days of the Lute Olson era, Arizona has dominated the state in recruiting and gotten the majority of the high-level prospects with names like Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Jerryd Bayless, Deandre Ayton and most recently Koa Peat all picking the Wildcats over other major programs.
Another Arizona prospect that Arizona has been targeting is Cameron Holmes, who is listed as a four-star recruit according to the 24/7 Sports composite ratings. Holmes is out of Millennium High School.
As of right now, there are no visits for Arizona in the month of November but will host Holmes in the beginning of December, which is the weekend the Wildcats host Auburn.
Arizona is inching closer to the start of the regular season and will play in its final exhibition ahead of the showdown against Florida.
Please share your thoughts on Arizona heading up with its recruitment of Cameron Holmes. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.