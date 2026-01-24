Utah vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 24

No, you're not experiencing deja vu; the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes will face each other for the second time in the past two weeks.

Two weeks ago, BYU got the better of Utah on the road, beating them in a high-scoring affair by a final score of 89-84. Now, with the Cougars on their home court, they're significant favorites in the rematch.

Utah vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Utah +18.5 (+100)

BYU -18.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Utah +2500

BYU -9000

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

Utah vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 24

Game Time: 5:30 pm ET

Venue: Marriott Center

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Utah Record: 9-10 (1-5 in Big 12)

BYU Record: 16-2 (4-1 in Big 12)

Utah vs. BYU Betting Trends

Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 15-5 in Utah's last 20 games

Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. BYU

Utah has lost 12 straight home games

BYU is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

BYU is 11-1 straight up in its last 12 home games vs. Utah

Utah vs. BYU Key Players to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars

Any time that BYU plays, AJ Dybantsa is the player to watch. He's one of the best players in the country, and he's leading BYU in points per game at 22.5. He's also averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He put up 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists against Utah the first time these two teams met.

Utah vs. BYU Prediction and Pick

I'm surprised to see Utah this big of an underdog, considering the Utes were able to keep the first game within five points. In that game, Utah shot 46% from the field and had two fewer turnovers than the Cougars.

Sure, the Utes are just 9-10 on the season with a 1-5 record in Big 12 action, but they're also 89th in effective field goal percentage, not that far behind BYU, which comes in at 37th. Also, the Cougars' shooting has cooled off lately. Their effective field goal percentage has dropped 9.6% over their past three games compared to their season average.

I'll take the pile of points with the Utes on Saturday.

Pick: Utah +18.5 (+100) via DraftKings

