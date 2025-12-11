A Closer Look at Freshman Brayden Burries

Brayden Burries entered college basketball as one of the most highly regarded guards in the 2025 recruiting class, and his early statistical performance at Arizona reflects both his advanced skill set and the natural adjustments that come with transitioning to the college level.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) points after me makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Standing 6’4” and 205 pounds, Burries possesses the physical tools of a college-ready guard, combining strength, burst, and a polished offensive foundation. His statistical profile reveals a versatile, two-way contributor with clear star potential as he continues to develop.

Through the early portion of the 2025–26 season, Burries has appeared in eight games, all of them starts, averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, while logging roughly 26.3 minutes per contest.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks to shoot the ball while Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) attempts to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

What stands out immediately is his well-rounded stat line: Burries is not simply a scorer but contributes across all major categories. His 1.9 steals per game, in particular, highlight his defensive quickness and ability to anticipate passing lanes a skill he displayed heavily during his high-school career, where he averaged nearly 3 steals per night.

Efficiency has been a developing area, as he currently shoots 43.2% from the field, 30% from three, and 68% from the free-throw line. These percentages are typical for a freshman adjusting to the speed, physicality, and spacing differences of Division I basketball. From a playmaking standpoint, Burries’ 2.4 assists against low turnover totals indicate strong decision-making for a young guard.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He was known entering college for being a capable secondary ball-handler, and his current distribution metrics support the idea that he can operate as a combo guard capable of initiating offense when needed. His rebounds per game are modest compared to his high-school numbers, but guard rebounding often dips early in college as players adjust to increased size and athleticism in the paint.

Defensively, Burries’ profile is one of his early strengths. His combination of size, lateral movement, and anticipation makes him an impact defender on the perimeter. His near-2-steal average as a freshman projects favorably. Guards who show defensive instincts early often become elite stoppers or high-impact help defenders with experience.

Overall, Burries’ statistical foundation points to a player with star-level upside. His ability to contribute across categories, paired with his athletic tools and scoring potential, makes him one of Arizona’s most valuable long-term pieces. As his efficiency improves and his role expands, Burries projects as a multi-year starter with All-Conference potential and legitimate NBA upside.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

