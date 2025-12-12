Arizona Defensive Back Ayden Garnes Receives Special Invitation

Ayden Garnes Accepts Invitation to the 2026 American Bowl

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2026 American Bowl, a prestigious college football all-star game that showcases some of the nation’s top NFL Draft-eligible talent. The announcement marks a major achievement in Garnes’s collegiate career and presents a valuable opportunity for him to elevate his profile ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft and professional evaluations.

A New All-Star Stage: The American Bowl

The American Bowl is a newly established postseason all-star game making its debut in January 2026. It is designed to spotlight college seniors and draft prospects in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and national audiences.

Coaches for the game are veteran NFL figures, including former Super Bowl-winning head coaches Brian Billick and Mike Smith. The event will be broadcast on the NFL Network on January 22, 2026, giving players like Garnes a major stage to display their skills against elite peers.

From Transfer to Opportunity

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Garnes’s path to the American Bowl hasn’t been typical. He began his collegiate career at Duquesne University, where he contributed as a defensive starter, showing early promise in coverage and run support. After three seasons, he transferred to West Virginia University in 2024, earning starting reps before a midseason injury limited him to six games.

Following the 2024 season, Garnes entered the transfer portal again and ultimately joined the Arizona Wildcats for the 2025 season. With Arizona, he seized the chance to reset and prove his value.

According to ESPN.com in 2025, Garnes finished the season with 34 tackles, one interception, and eight pass breakups while helping contribute to an improved Wildcats defense numbers that helped earn him national attention and the American Bowl nod.

What the Invitation Means for Garnes

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Receiving an American Bowl invitation is not only a personal milestone for Garnes but also an important step in his professional journey:

Draft Visibility: The American Bowl will be attended by NFL scouts and front-office personnel, offering Garnes elite exposure ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft process.

Performance Showcase: Garnes will compete alongside and against other top defensive backs and offensive talents, giving him a platform to demonstrate his speed, coverage ability, and instincts on tape that NFL teams will study.