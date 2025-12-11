Chancellor Owens the Latest Wildcat to Enter Transfer Portal

With Arizona preparing for the Holiday Bowl against SMU, dealing with the complications of coaching searches and the transfer portal can be frustrating and challenging.

Not knowing who will be on your team as you try to capture a 10th win to finish off a resurgent season isn't fun for coach Brent Brennan , but such is life in this era of college football.

The Wildcats have had a few entrants into the transfer portal so far, including offensive lineman Michael Wooten and quarterback Braedyn Locke. Now, the revamped Arizona defense is losing depth in the trenches for next season.

Chancellor Owens

Defensive lineman Chancellor Owens told Brennan and the Arizona coaching staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026, the same day the Wildcats will suit up in San Diego.

Arizona EDGE Chancellor Owens is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Former Northwestern State transfer has 12 career TFLs. Has 3 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/QnAX3KYsrX — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 10, 2025

Owens transferred to Tucson from FCS Northwestern State this past offseason. He had a big season for the Demons in 2024, making 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. That inspired some confidence that he could be a game-wrecker for the Wildcats in 2025.

Unfortunately, that never came to fruition. Owens only appeared in Arizona's first two games, making two tackles and collecting half a sack.

The junior is now searching for a new home, and Arizona is looking to reload at the position. Defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight , Tiaoalii Savea and Malachi Bailey will all depart the program after exhausting their eligibility.

That loss should be aided by the expected return of edge rusher Tre Smith, who led Arizona in 2024 with 4.5 sacks and made 7.5 tackles for loss, but suffered a season-ending injury in 2025.

Arizona just finished signing the Big 12's fifth-ranked recruiting class , which features some young faces along the defensive line. Edge rusher Prince Williams could be a name to keep an eye on. The 3-star recruit from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas is a fierce pass rusher and has next-level quickness that could help Arizona right away.

Brennan isn't sweating the added pressure this time of the year. With the college football calendar a blended mess, the Wildcats' leader is still prepared to lead the program through reconstruction and fill out a strong team for next season, while keeping the Holiday Bowl in his sights.

"Honestly, I don't think it's any different than the season," Brennan said. "During the season, we're trying to finish a recruiting class too. Recruiting never stops. That part of it. For us, it doesn't feel that different. We need to do everything we can to build the best plan and the best process to play good football against SMU on January 2, in the Holiday Bowl, right?

