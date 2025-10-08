Arizona Defensive Lineman No Longer on the Roster
After having a rough first year under head coach Brent Brennan where the Wildcats started behind the eight ball with injuries and key players like running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled ineligible after playing in the first game of the season, Arizona has managed to recollect and start off the 2025 season with a 4-1 record putting the team two games away from a bowl berth.
Although the season has started off on the right foot for the Wildcats, like many teams across the country you will have ups and downs not only in terms of wins and losses but also navigating a roster with injuries, playing time, academics and all the things that come in a 12-game college football season.
Arizona has now seen tight end Keyan Burnett making the decision to redshirt the remainder of the season. Burnett has played in four games, which is the cut off for players to redshirt before losing a year of eligibility.
The choice to redshirt was a mutual decision between Burnett, Brennan and the coaching staff making it an easy transition for the player and the program.
This season, Burnett has totaled two catches for 11 yards and has been battling injury issues through different parts of the early quarter of the schedule.
Arizona not only saw the news of Burnett on Tuesday but also announced that defensive line man Jarra “Bear” Anderson is no longer with the program.
Since coming to Arizona, Anderson has struggled to stay on the field, missing the 2024 season due to a leg injury and then starting this year injured and having to work his way back.
This year, Anderson played in just one game and wasn’t able to record a single tackle.
Before coming to Tucson, Anderson played in 11 games with the Memphis Tigers where he was able to make an impact as a freshman recording 10 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and two tackles for loss.
This season under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, the Wildcats have sacked the quarterback 13 sacks, which has them sitting 31st nationally along with Navy, Nevada, SMU, San Diego State and ULM.
Although Arizona will be without Anderson, the defensive is deep on the defensive line and has seen Tre Smith, Dominic Lolesio, Malachi Bailey, Deshawn McKnight, Julian Savaiinaea, Eduwa Okundaye, Leroy Palu, Tiaoalii Savea and Mays Pese all making an impact on the field.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Jarra Anderson no longer being with the program. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.