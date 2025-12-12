Alonzo Carter Named a Finalist for Coveted Coaching Opening

A byproduct of success is that other teams and programs will try to take a piece of that to boost themselves. For coaches, it's also a sign that they are doing things the right way and might be worthy of a promotion.

Brent Brennan has spoken recently about attempting to balance preparation for the Holiday Bowl while simultaneously finalizing a recruiting class, managing transfers within his team, and trying to retain his staff. A staff, mind you, that helped Brennan flip the program from 4-8 to 9-3 just one season later.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, when a head coach gig comes calling for a position coach in Tucson, it's not disloyal to listen, but rather an opportunity to be rewarded for their efforts. Brennan has said he hopes to extend coordinators Seth Doege and Danny Gonzales soon, but one of his offensive assistants could be leaving soon.

Alonzo Carter Eyeing Sacramento State Job

Arizona's running backs coach, Alonzo Carter, was recently connected to a new head coach opening at Sacramento State by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Carter arrived in Tucson alongside Brennan after spending the prior seven seasons at San Jose State.

Some of the coaches that sources have mentioned as possibilities for the Sacramento State head coaching opening: Delaware State coach and ex-NFL star DeSean Jackson, Arizona assistant head coach/running backs coach Alonzo Carter and former Stanford head coach Troy Taylor pic.twitter.com/o7a5mN4T92 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2025

Carter has connections to the Bay Area, stemming from his time at San Jose State. Before his time with the Spartans, he was the head coach for Contra Costa College from 2010-2016. He also coached high school football in the Bay Area for a decade.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sacramento State job came open when coach Brennan Marion left after one season at the helm to take an offensive coordinator job at Colorado. The Hornets finished 7-5 this season, which was a big improvement from a 3-9 finish in 2024. Sacramento State is a more attractive job now, given some of the resources it has, including some donors willing to spend.

Carter won Mountain West Recruiter of the Year from 247 Sports in 2019, and could absolutely thrive in the job if the sides ultimately decide to work together. Zenitz reports that other coaches considered for the job include former Stanford coach Troy Taylor (who was the coach at Sacramento State from 2019-2022) and Delaware State coach and former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona had a trio of tailbacks find success at different points this season under Carter's instruction. Ismail Mahdi , a Texas State transfer, led the team with 791 yards and four touchdowns. Quincy Craig, a Portland State transfer, managed 335 yards and two scores on just 55 carries, while adding another 114 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Kedrick Reescano was the lone returning Wildcat and rushed for 394 yards and nine touchdowns.

What do you think of Carter's link to the Sacramento State job? Let us know and follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.