Arizona Dominates Bellarmine in Season-Ending Non-Conference Blowout

The Bellarmine Knights 105–59 in a balanced performance that saw Arizona score over 100 points for the first time since the 2022 season. The victory not only highlighted Arizona’s offensive depth but also served as a statement win before the Wildcats pivot toward Big 12 Conference play.

From the opening tip, Arizona asserted control on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats’ scoring came in waves throughout the contest and featured contributions up and down the roster.

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Bellarmine, a smaller ASUN Conference opponent, struggled to match Arizona’s pace, the Knights were led in scoring by Rose Jamison, who posted a team-high 20 points on the night. Jamison also drilled three 3-pointers as part of her career-high performance, though it was not enough to slow Arizona’s offensive surge.

Offensive Explosion and Balanced Scoring

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s 105 points were the product of a high-octane attack that saw the Wildcats share scoring opportunities and create easy looks in transition. The Wildcats shot efficiently from the floor, with crisp ball movement and strong interior penetration constantly challenging Bellarmine’s defense.

While individual box score leaders for Arizona weren’t immediately provided in the primary recap, the 105-point output itself stands as the key statistical highlight of the game, marking Arizona’s first 100-point performance in more than three seasons and reflecting the team’s offensive development under head coach Becky Burke.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Arizona’s success in this game wasn’t simply about volume scoring; the Wildcats also controlled other facets of the contest. They dominated the rebounding battle and forced turnovers that led to easy fast-break points. The Knights, who entered with a short bench and just seven available players, had difficulty keeping Arizona in check as the game progressed.

Defensive Contributions

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) shoots against Arizona Wildcats forward Breya Cunningham (25) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the defensive end, Arizona held Bellarmine to under 60 points which was a testament to the Wildcats’ disruptive pressure. Limiting an opponent that features capable shooters like Jamison (20 points) demonstrated Arizona’s capacity to clamp down when needed, especially once a significant lead was established.

What This Means for Arizona

The win improves Arizona’s overall record to 9–2, giving the Wildcats momentum and confidence as they prepare to dive into Big 12 Conference play. Closing nonconference action with such a decisive victory boosts morale and provides tangible evidence of Arizona’s offensive potential.

Bellarmine, meanwhile, drops to 2–10 with the loss, continuing to struggle against Division I competition. Despite Jamison’s standout night and a few other strong performances for the Knights, Arizona’s superior depth and athleticism proved too much across all four quarters.

