Arizona Tops AP Poll for 8th Straight Week

The Arizona Wildcats are at a familiar mountain top once again, being voted as the nation’s #1 team in the AP Poll for the eighth-consecutive week.

Once again, the Wildcats were unanimously voted as the country’s top team after another strong week in which they earned wins over #13 BYU, and Arizona State — each of which were on the road. Their run at the top of the poll now ties the record set by the 2013-14 team for the longest consecutive streak.

At 22-0, Arizona has tied its longest winning streak in program history, and surpassed the best start to a season they’ve ever had as well. They are one of just two undefeated teams remaining in the country, the other being #23 Miami (Ohio). Tommy Lloyd’s group has been especially impressive this season as a powerhouse in not just the Big 12, but the entire country.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Mihailo Bošković (5) at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

They’ve earned wins over six ranked schools this season — Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UConn, UCLA, and BYU — and are 9-0 in Quad 1 games, and 3-0 in Quad 2. It’s only February, but the Wildcats are already well on their way to being a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month.

Led by veteran experience in the form of players such as Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, as well as standout freshmen such as Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat, the Wildcats have one of the most unique roster situations in the country, and they’ve shown their depth all season long.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some other notable shifts in the Big 12 include Iowa State jumping from #8 to #7, Houston jumping from #10 to #8, Kansas jumping from #14 to #11, Texas Tech falling from #11 to #13, BYU dropping from #13 to #16, and UCF received 39 votes. Aside from UCF and BYU, the Wildcats will face the remaining top teams in the Big 12 in the next month as part of a major test leading into the NCAA Tournament. After a Sweet Sixteen exit last season, they’ll be looking to come back with a vengeance this time around.

Arizona will look to continue its impressive season as they currently look like one of the most dangerous teams in the entire country. They are fully equipped with enough talent to compete for their second national title in program history, and should be considered one of the favorites by the time March rolls around.