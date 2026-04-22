Former Arizona Forward Sidi Gueye Finds New Home in Portal

The Arizona Wildcats officially lost one of their developmental backups earlier this week, as Sidi Gueye has landed with the Santa Clara Broncos.

Gueye — a 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal — entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Wildcats. Largely out of the rotation, Gueye averaged 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game in just 3.4 minutes of action per contest in 26 appearances. Gueye played a minimal role in one of Arizona’s best seasons in program history, as the Wildcats won 36 games and made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Arizona’s Departures

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) looks to pass against Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Gueye was one of three players from last season’s roster to enter the portal, joining Dwayne Aristode and Sven Djopmo. Aristode averaged 3.8 points per game in 35 appearances off the bench, and Djopmo averaged just 0.5 points in 1.8 minutes per game in 19 appearances.

The Wildcats will also be feeling the loss of more of their top talent from last season as well. Guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries are likely headed for the NBA Draft later this summer, and forward Koa Peat has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gueye likely would’ve had to compete not just with Peat but also with Motiejus Krivas for playing time next season. With Arizona needing depth in its frontcourt, Gueye might have been in line for some more playing time if he remained with Arizona next season.

Gueye Departing for Santa Clara

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) attempts to grab the ball during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Now, Gueye will join Santa Clara in hopes of earning some more playing time. The Broncos made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season, where they fell to Kentucky in a typical March Madness classic. Gueye has shown flashes of being a capable rotation player with excellent athleticism, and he’ll look to continue that with the Broncos next season as he tries to take a substantial leap.

With Gueye and several other members from last season’s departing group, the Wildcats will look to fill those holes accordingly as they try to put forth a competitive team that can reach similar heights to this past season’s group.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

So far, they’ve brought in North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit. Those two should be highly impactful for the Wildcats next season, but they’ll likely need a little bit more if they are gonna live up to the expectations they’ve set after last season.