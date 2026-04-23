Arizona’s Future Hinges on Key Looming Decisions
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Tomorrow, April 24, will be a massive day in college basketball. It is the last day players can declare for the NBA draft. Programs will learn if their stars will be making a return or if they will have to move on to a different route.
There has been a lot of talk over the past few weeks about who from Arizona will declare for the draft. Jaden Bradley has already announced his intent to enter the draft, but that is no shock, as he was out of college eligibility anyway.
3 Wildcats Yet To Decide
The three main talking points around the Wildcats program are whether Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Motiejus Krivas are returning. Peat has been brought up a lot in the past few weeks when it comes to this topic.
Peat is 50/50
Peat is projected to be taken around the 14-17 range. He is not a guaranteed lottery pick, which is a key point in this conversation. Nowadays, in college basketball, if you are not guaranteed a lottery pick, players return because of NIL money. The days of staying in the draft pool because you will be a first-round pick in general are over. It has been lottery or bust for these top names.
Even if a player is expected to be taken in the lottery, they still elect to stay. Forward Thomas Haugh recently announced he is returning to Florida. He was projected to be a late lottery pick, but NIL brought him back.
So, now, what does Peat do? That's the question. He is a good prospect, but there is no doubt he can improve next season and be a top-10 pick in the 2027 NBA draft. It really all depends on what Peat values. Does he want the NIL money and to grow his game in Tucson, or achieve his lifelong dream and hit the ground running in the NBA? Of the three Wildcats who have yet to declare, Peat is the least known, with questions about whether he will stay in Tucson.
Burries Is in Prime Position
Burries is the most likely of the three Wildcats to take his talents to the NBA. Unlike Peat, he is a nearly guaranteed lottery pick. Not only is Burries a lottery pick, but he may even sneak into the top 10. He has been projected to go as high as pick No. 9.
It will be no surprise if Burries declares. He led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points a night as a freshman. Burries was the top player on a Final Four team; his draft stock is at an all-time high. If anyone should go to the NBA right now, it should be Burries.
Hints Say Krivas May Stay
Krivas is more than likely going to return to the Wildcats, and two reasons will tell us that. The first reason is that he is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. There should be no rush for Krivas to declare for the draft. Stay with Tommy Lloyd, improve and dominate as a senior, then take a shot at the NBA.
The second reason is that the Wildcats have yet to sign a big man in the transfer portal. Maybe Lloyd has his eye on someone and will make a move soon. But as of right now, there is no movement by the Wildcats in the portal. This may hint that they feel confident in Krivas's return.
No matter whether these three Wildcats stay in Tucson or go to the draft, their time to make a decision is dwindling. Tomorrow by midnight is the cutoff time for players to enter the NBA draft. All eyes from the Wildcats will be honed in on Peat, Burries, and Krivas through these next 48 hours.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."