Every Arizona Player Drafted Under Brent Brennan

Arizona head football coach Brent Brennan is entering his third season at the helm, and the Wildcats have made plenty of strides during his brief tenure.

One of the most significant improvements is the development of NFL-caliber talent and draft prospects. Arizona has 20 draft hopefuls entering the 2026 Draft, but not all will be selected. Still, it builds on an impressive run for Brennan's alums.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's a complete list of the players he's had drafted into the NFL since arriving in Tucson,

WR Tetairoa McMillan - 8th overall, 2025



McMillan was a star for Arizona during Brennan's first season. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats and amassed 3,423 receiving yards with 26 touchdowns, including back-to-back seasons with over 1,300 yards to complete his college career. His yardage total set a new program record.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Because of that, McMillan was a highly rated NFL prospect and became the 12th first-round pick in program history and the highest drafted Wildcat of all time when he was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers. It worked out well for Carolina, as the team reached the playoffs, and McMillan won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

G Jonah Savaiinaea - 37th overall, 2025

A three-year starter along the Wildcats' offensive line, Saavaiinaea was a popular sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a consistent run blocker and adequate pass blocker, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention during his final season in Tucson.

Sep 24, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (71) blocks California Golden Bears nose guard Ricky Correia (91) during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins selected him 37th overall (second round), but he struggled to adapt in his first NFL season.

K Tyler Loop - 186th overall, 2025

After beginning his career as Arizona's primary punter in 2020, Loop settled in as the team's placekicker. He eventually set the program record for career field goal percentage, making 83.75% of his kicks (67 of 80) throughout his career. He also holds the program record with a 62-yard field goal.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) makes a field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Loop also made some NFL history, becoming the first-ever kicker drafted by the Baltimore Ravens when they took him in the sixth round as a potential replacement for Justin Tucker. As a rookie, Loop went 30-of-34 on his kicks.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt - 245th overall, 2025

This might be the best story to come from Brennan's teams. Jacory Croskey-Merritt transferred from New Mexico to Arizona for his final college football season, but only managed 106 rushing yards. Most running backs don't get drafted after a season like that, but Croskey-Merritt stood out during the evaluation process, even earning MVP of the East-West Shrine Game.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) avoids a tackle by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) as he carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders selected him in the final round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he led the team with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this past season.