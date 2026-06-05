Ranking the NFL’s Best Defensive Triplets from 32–1 for 2026

Rams GM Les Snead said he began pestering Browns GM Andrew Berry about a potential Myles Garrett trade in March, when there was an adjustment made to the star edge rusher’s contract.

Perhaps Snead felt more urgency to get the deal done knowing that my defensive triplets rankings are typically published in June. Yeah, I’m sure he doesn’t care about the rankings. Still, great timing for Snead to land Garrett because the Rams shot up the 2026 rankings after the trades for Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Last year, the Rams were ranked No. 23 with Jared Verse, who’s now in Cleveland, Omar Speights and Kamren Kinchens. Let’s take a closer look at L.A.’s new-look trio and all the defensive triples for 2026. As a reminder, we listed one pass rusher, one inside linebacker and one defensive back to form each team’s defensive trio.

All right, let’s get to the list.

32. Miami Dolphins

Triplets: Chop Robinson, Jordyn Brooks, Chris Johnson

The Dolphins are ranked last for the second consecutive year in large part because they’re missing a star player. They’re also lacking numbers, with the Dolphins ranking near the bottom in total yards (348.8) and points allowed per game (24.9) last season.

Robinson, the 2024 first-round pick, is a quality edge rusher, and Brooks is a consistent sideline-to-sideline playmaker who recorded a league-high 183 total tackles in ’25. Perhaps Johnson, this year’s first-rounder, develops into a shutdown corner.

31. Minnesota Vikings

Triplets: Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers

On paper, this isn’t the most attractive trio, especially without Jonathan Greenard, who was traded to the Eagles in April. But they’ll likely find a way to be formidable, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores running the show.

Under Flores, Van Ginkel has made a name for himself as an edge rusher who can create game-changing plays. He has 18.5 sacks and three interceptions since arriving in Minnesota two seasons ago.

Rodgers had a surprising breakout first season in Minnesota and ended up playing better than Byron Murphy Jr. In Week 3 against the Bengals, Rodgers had a wild first-half stat line with three forced turnovers and two defensive touchdowns.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Triplets: Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Will Johnson

Sweat continued to do what he did for so many years in Philadelphia during his first season in Arizona. Sweat racked up 12 sacks, but unlike with the Eagles, he didn’t have much help in 2025, and the Cardinals’ front could be worse this season. It also doesn’t help that this team has to play in the loaded NFC West.

On the bright side, Johnson turned out to be a draft steal with how well he played as an outside cornerback. However, durability remains a concern, which is why Johnson was available in the second round last year. He started 10 games in his rookie year and missed five due to injury.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Triplets: Dexter Lawrence II, Demetrius Knight Jr., Dax Hill

The Bengals would be ranked higher if this list were based solely on defensive linemen. This team has serious issues at off-ball linebacker and throughout the secondary. But the trade for Lawrence should provide some relief for the shaky back end of the defense.

Also, Lawrence could be set up for a bounce-back season with the moves the Bengals made across the front. (He only had half a sack in his final season in New York.) They signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, and drafted Cashius Howell in the second round. But, again, this list isn’t just about pass rushers.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Triplets: Vita Vea, Alex Anzalone, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Todd Bowles’s defense is coming off a down year primarily because it didn’t have an edge rusher who could frequently apply pressure. Perhaps they get that this year from rookie Rueben Bain Jr., but he’s still an unknown commodity.

With Vea, the Buccaneers know they’re getting a run stopper who commands attention in the interior. He’s now in his age-31 season, but Vea recorded 4.5 sacks and started every game last year. Winfield is one of the better safeties in the league and delivered two interceptions in 2025.

27. New York Jets

Triplets: David Bailey, Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Jets’ trio has a combination of high upside and proven players, but at the same time, there’s still plenty of unknown. Davis and Fitzpatrick may no longer be in their primes and could be asked to do too much for a unit that allowed 29.6 points per game last year, the second-worst mark in the league.

New York desperately needs Bailey, the No. 2 pick, to make an immediate impact as a rookie. He’s certainly capable of that after generating 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech in 2025.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Triplets: Jalon Walker, Divine Deablo, Xavier Watts

James Pearce Jr. could have been the Falcons’ designated pass rusher to form their defensive triplets after recording 10.5 sacks as a rookie. ( Pearce accepted a one-year diversion program, which, if he completes it, will mean all charges stemming from a February incident with ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson will be dropped.) But Walker, who was drafted ahead of Pearce in the first round last year, could be on the verge of a breakout season.

While Walker isn’t a known sack artist—he had 5.5 sacks in his first season—he’s capable of making impact plays in various ways due to his vast skill set. Walker could be the latest star hybrid player in the NFL. However, Watts might have been the Falcons’ best rookie last year, recording five interceptions and 96 total tackles.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Triplets: Josh Hines-Allen, Foyesade Oluokun, Travis Hunter

Hines-Allen remains one of the more underrated defenders in the league. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses, producing 95 pressures in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he hasn’t reached double-digit sacks since recording 17.5 in ’23.

For the Jaguars’ defense to hit the next level, they’re going to need Hunter to play up to his draft billing as the No. 2 pick last year. He might never become a two-way player, but he has high upside as a cornerback.

24. Tennessee Titans

Triplets: Jeffery Simmons, Cody Barton, Alontae Taylor

Simmons finally got help in Tennessee after the team hired defensive mastermind Robert Saleh and added defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II and rookie Keldric Faulk.

With that many pass rushers, Simmons could deliver one of his best seasons in Year 8 of his decorated career. The Titans also added talent to the secondary, with the signing of Taylor, the versatile cornerback from New Orleans. Saleh has the players to quickly turn this defense into a top-12 unit.

23. New Orleans Saints

Triplets: Chase Young, Kaden Elliss, Kool-Aid McKinstry

There was no buyer’s remorse for the Saints after handing Young a three-year, $51 million contract extension last year. He earned his money by recording a career-high 10 sacks and proved that he’s still a stout playmaker despite dealing with injuries throughout his career.

Elliss returned to New Orleans after spending the past three years in Atlanta. This time, Ellis won’t be a backup player after registering three consecutive seasons of at least 100 total tackles. As for McKinstry, he’s an ascending player who took steps forward in his second season.

22. Washington Commanders

Triplets: Odafe Oweh, Sonny Styles, Nick Cross

These are just three of the many new players the Commanders added to their defense this offseason. Oweh is expected to give Washington a reliable No. 1 edge rusher for the first time in a long time. But the team is rolling the dice on a player who didn’t find his stride until the Ravens traded him to the Chargers for the final two months of last season.

If Oweh can become a consistent player, the Commanders likely won’t have any issues after signing him to a four-year, $96 million deal. Styles could be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate after landing in an ideal situation with coach Dan Quinn, who knows how to develop hybrid players.

After a failed trade to the Ravens, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is back to lead his teammates. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Triplets: Maxx Crosby, Quay Walker, Eric Stokes

Crosby left the Raiders briefly, but once the Ravens backed out of the trade in March, he returned to a better defense after the Silver & Black splurged in free agency on linebackers Walker and Nakobe Dean.

It was a bit tough deciding between the two new linebackers, but the Raiders are paying Walker $40.5 million for three years, which is about $4.5 million more than what Dean got for his three-year deal. Walker was up-and-down in his four seasons in Green Bay, but he had his best season last year with 128 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

20. Buffalo Bills

Triplets: Ed Oliver, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford

Oliver had an injury riddled 2025 and was limited to only three regular-season games. He did return for the divisional-round playoff matchup against the Broncos and immediately created havoc in the trenches.

If Oliver is healthy, this should be a better defense after the arrivals of Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker, this year’s second-round pick. But there could be an adjustment period with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and coach Sean McDermott no longer around to implement his productive scheme. Bernard and Benford were two of many gems McDermott developed during his nine seasons in Buffalo.

19. Chicago Bears

Triplets: Montez Sweat, T.J. Edwards, Jaylon Johnson

Maybe this ranking is too generous for a Bears defense that allowed 361.8 yards and 24.4 points per game last year. Still, this is a talented trio that did gain some help at safety with the signing of Coby Bryant and the first-round selection of Dillon Thieneman.

Sweat, who might be Chicago’s only reliable playmaker on the front, recorded 10 sacks last season. Johnson needs a bounce-back season after appearing in only seven games due to injury. And Edwards will be needed to do more now that Tremaine Edmunds is with the Giants.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Triplets: Quinnen Williams, DeMarvion Overshown, Caleb Downs

Last year, I had the Cowboys’ trio of Micah Parsons, Overshown and DaRon Bland ranked 21st . Dallas no longer has Parsons, but it did manage to add depth across its defense. Williams is now the new face of the defensive front, and Downs, the 2026 No. 11 pick, has the versatility to provide a sizable boost for the secondary.

Yes, the Cowboys are still missing a star edge rusher, but they appear to be in a better position to account for the loss of Parsons, who was t raded to Green Bay two weeks before the 2025 season. Also, it didn’t help that Overshown was still working his way back from a significant knee injury that limited him to six games last year.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Triplets: Laiatu Latu, CJ Allen, Sauce Gardner

Last year, Latu finally showed flashes of becoming a star edge rusher. The 2024 first-round pick brushed off a rough rookie season by recording 8.5 sacks in Year 2. Perhaps it’s premature to rank Latu ahead of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, but it’s hard not to like what he did working with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo last season.

However, for this defense to be one of the better units in the league, it’s going to need Gardner to return to his dominant ways. He didn’t make an immediate impact after the blockbuster trade with the Jets midway through the season and dealt with a calf injury.

16. Carolina Panthers

Triplets: Derrick Brown, Devin Lloyd, Jaycee Horn

The Panthers’ defense continues to make strides under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. With a healthy Brown in 2025, the Panthers improved their run defense (they were historically bad in this area in ’24) and provided enough push to allow the defensive backs to make game-changing plays. Brown, the underrated defensive tackle, played in every game last season after playing only one the year before.

Horn recorded five interceptions and could have more this season with the arrivals of Lloyd, a second-team All-Pro with the Jaguars, and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who had dominant stretches after a midseason trade from Miami to Philadelphia.

15. New York Giants

Triplets: Brian Burns, Arvell Reese, Jevon Holland

The Giants’ stacked defensive front hasn’t been a fruitful one collectively, but Burns had a monster 2025 with 16.5 sacks. He’s the top edge rusher on a team with Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With that much depth at pass rusher, the versatile Reese will likely start his career as an off-ball linebacker, but he showed at Ohio State last year that he has plenty of upside as an edge rusher. Maybe coach John Harbaugh is the one to help this talented front reach its full potential in 2026.

14. Green Bay Packers

Triplets: Micah Parsons, Edgerrin Cooper, Xavier McKinney

I dinged Green Bay’s triplets a bit because Parsons recently told reporters he doesn’t expect to see the field until October, which could mean he won’t reach top form until the second half of the season. The star edge rusher was in the midst of a dominant first season in Green Bay before sustaining a torn ACL in December.

Cooper didn’t make the sizable jump that many expected in his second season, but maybe he gets there with the help of new teammate Zaire Franklin, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Colts. As for McKinney, he’s an outstanding ballhawk who has produced 10 total interceptions since arriving in Green Bay in 2024.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

Triplets: Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Mansoor Delane

Perhaps I’ll regret ranking the Chiefs’ trio this low because it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jones makes up for a down 2025 season and Delane, this year’s No. 6 pick, hits the ground running and contends for Defensive Rookie of the Year .

But it’s a transition year for the unit with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson now with the Rams. The Chiefs might need a few months to learn how to play together, and it’s not a given that Jones regains his top form in his age-32 season.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Triplets: Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henley, Derwin James Jr.

Mack battled injuries last year, but he was still impactful in the 12 games he was available. Even as he heads into his age-35 season, not many pass rushers set the edge better than the future Hall of Famer. He’s an immovable force at times and knows how to find advantages to get to quarterbacks.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that James could also one day be in the Hall of Fame. However, he’s still in the midst of his prime after getting second-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons and signing a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension last month.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Triplets: T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, Jamel Dean

Perhaps for the first time in his career, Watt saw his production slow a bit, recording only seven sacks in 14 games in 2025. Maybe the Steelers are O.K. with Watt no longer providing double-digit sacks on an annual basis, with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig also on the roster, and would rather keep Watt fresh for the stretch run.

We’ll soon find out how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham plans to use Watt in his age-32 season. Graham will also need to find creative ways to utilize Dean, a free-agent addition who was inconsistent at times during his final seasons with the Buccaneers.

Former Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed with the Ravens in free agency. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Baltimore Ravens

Triplets: Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens might have cracked the top five if they had never backed out of the Crosby trade. However, they had a solid backup plan after turning to Hendrickson in free agency. He might not be as well-rounded as Crosby, but Hendrickson is still one of the league’s best sack artists. (He had 39 total sacks in his final three seasons in Cincinnati.)

While Hamilton remains an elite playmaker and a top-three player at his position, it’s tough to say the same for Smith after a concerning down season. Smith lacked impact plays with zero sacks and no interceptions. If Smith can bounce back and Hendrickson doesn’t show any signs of decline, perhaps the Ravens do have a top-five trio.

9. Cleveland Browns

Triplets: Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger, Denzel Ward

The loss of Myles Garrett hurts, but this is still a talented defense because GM Andrew Berry managed to gain Verse in the blockbuster deal with the Rams. Verse has elite strength and provides pressures at a high rate. He’s still learning how to close when it comes to sacks—he has 12 in his first two seasons—but he could one day become a top-five edge rusher in this league.

Schwesinger quickly established himself as one of the best at his position after capturing the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy. The second-year linebacker has special instincts and knows how to fill the stat sheet. He had 156 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine QB hits and two interceptions as a rookie.

8. Detroit Lions

Triplets: Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch

There’s a lot of star power with these triplets, but maybe it’s a mistake to rank them this high after how poorly the defense played in their first season under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Perhaps Sheppard gets better results in Year 2 and takes advantage of having a game-wrecker like Hutchinson, who had 14.5 sacks last season. Campbell had a breakout 2025 season that ended with first-team All-Pro honors. Branch was a bit erratic at times last season, but his versatility makes him a chess piece for Sheppard.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Triplets: Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir

The names are impressive, but this trio has plenty to prove after Bosa and Warner missed most of the 2025 season due to injuries. They’re also getting closer to 30, but Warner was playing at an elite level before sustaining a broken ankle in October. He might have been in the running for Defensive Player of the Year had he stayed healthy.

As for Bosa, it’s been a while since we’ve seen dominance from him. His play has declined since recording 18.5 sacks in 2022. Perhaps Bosa does more damage playing next to new teammate Osa Odighizuwa, whom the 49ers acquired in a trade with the Cowboys.

6. New England Patriots

Triplets: Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Christian Gonzalez

Clearly, the four-year, $104 million contract the Patriots agreed to with Williams was money well spent because his arrival was instrumental in the team advancing to the Super Bowl last year. Williams, who had 3.5 sacks, proved he can be the star of the show after being more of a supporting player with all of the talent in Philadelphia. (He’s reunited with A.J. Brown after the trade between the Eagles and Patriots.)

Gonzalez, a top-five player at his position, was sensational under the guidance of coach Mike Vrabel. The defense took off once Gonzalez returned to the field after a three-game absence at the start of the year.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Triplets: Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones IV, Devon Witherspoon

This high-level trio was instrumental in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win last season.

Witherspoon made a sizable leap in his third season and is now recognized as an elite cornerback, one who could see a massive pay raise in the near future. Witherspoon’s ability to be a lockdown defender from the inside and on the perimeter has given coach Mike Macdonald plenty of flexibility with how he operates his defensive scheme.

For Williams, it’s time that he gets more recognition for being the rare kind of defensive lineman who can play multiple techniques across the defensive line. His skill set as a pass-rushing interior lineman has produced 18 combined sacks over the past two seasons. And Jones has been the perfect middle-of-the-field general for Macdonald since arriving in a trade in 2024.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Triplets: Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell

Carter didn’t make the leap that many expected from him in his third season. Maybe that explains why GM Howie Roseman, who prefers to do extensions sooner rather than later, hasn’t rushed to re-sign Carter, who had only three sacks in 2025 after 10.5 in his first two seasons.

But maybe Carter plays better with the Eagles, addressing their need at edge rusher with the trade for Jonathan Greenard. Mitchell is heading into his third season, but he might have already made the jump as an elite player with how well he’s played as a shutdown corner in his first two seasons. Baun wasn’t named an All-Pro as he was in his first season in Philadelphia, but he still had similar numbers in his second year.

3. Denver Broncos

Triplets: Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Patrick Surtain II

Bonitto took his game to the next level after getting a four-year, $106 million contract extension last season. In each of the past two seasons, Bonitto has recorded at least 13.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits.

Bonitto might already be a top-five player at his position. That’s not even a question with Surtain, who has played at an elite level for most of his five-year career. Surtain was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and is a two-time first-team All-Pro. This ferocious defense in Denver is good enough to win the Super Bowl, and this group almost did it last season before falling to the Patriots in the AFC title game.

2. Houston Texans

Triplets: Will Anderson Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans managed to win 12 games last season despite starting 0–3 and having an inconsistent offense because the defense played lights-out for most of the year.

Anderson is viewed by many as the second-best edge rusher in the league, behind only Garrett. Anderson is actually making more money than Garrett after signing a three-year, $150 million deal. Perhaps this is the year Anderson puts it all together and claims the Defensive Player of the Year award. Stingley, who got his massive extension last year, has continued to play at an elite level and has been named a first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.

Houston’s defense could be better in 2026, especially if the offense offers more this season.

The Rams acquired defensive end Myles Garrett on Monday, trading Jared Verse and multiple picks for the future Hall of Famer. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Los Angeles Rams

Triplets: Myles Garrett, Nate Landman, Trent McDuffie

This new-look trio hasn’t played a game together yet, but it shouldn’t be difficult to plug in Garrett, perhaps the best player in the league, regardless of position. The challenge here may be getting L.A.’s new stars to play collectively and not just flex their muscles individually, and that’s where Sean McVay and his coaches come in as the right staff to maximize this star-studded roster.

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