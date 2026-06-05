Wait, Where Are the Bears Potentially Moving? What to Know About Hammond, Indiana

The Bears have called Soldier Field home for the last 55 years. But every day that goes by, it appears more likely they could be leaving Chicago for a new home in Indiana.

On Thursday, the Bears’ board of directors voted to move forward in their stadium development plans across the Illinois border lines in Hammond, Ind. They announced the vote in a statement issued on Friday.

“We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhood and suburbs stretching north of the city,” the organization said in a statement. “It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

To be clear, it’s not a guarantee the Bears will be packing their bags for Indiana at this point. The exact Hammond site has not officially been selected, although the organization is eyeing a site near Wolf Lake. But as we’ve learned about stadium projects across all different cities and leagues over the years, nothing is official until the shovels hit the dirt.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson said Friday that the city will continue to work toward keeping the Bears within its borders until they do officially move to Indiana. Per ESPN, the organization considers Indiana to be “in the lead” in the race to host the Bears, but Chicago is still in the running.

A relocation to Hammond is a real possibility, though. So if it does happen, where the heck is Hammond, Indiana?

How far away from Chicago is Hammond, Ind.?

Hammond, Ind., is located right on the border of Illinois and Indiana, about 25 miles south of Chicago and near Lake Michigan. Depending on traffic, it’s about a 30- or 40-minute drive to Hammond from Soldier Field.

The drive from Soldier Field in Chicago to Hammond, Ind. | Apple Maps

What to know about Hammond, Ind.

Although it’s located within Indiana borders, Hammond is still considered to be a part of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Hammond is the eighth-largest city in Indiana in terms of population with an estimated 76,768 residents. It trails Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Fishers, Carmel and Bloomington.

Hammond would become the smallest city in terms of population (76,768) to host an NFL team. The rival Packers’ home of Green Bay, Wis., currently holds that title with a population of about 106,500.

The 1983 classic holiday movie A Christmas Story is loosely based on the city of Hammond, Ind. Jean Shepherd, who wrote and narrated the movie, was raised in Hammond and based the plot on his memories growing up on Cleveland Street in the Hessville neighborhood. In the movie, Ralphie grows up in the fictional Hohman, Ind., named after Hohman Avenue in Hammond.

Hammond is named after George H. Hammond, who was a pioneer in refrigerated railcar transportation. He established a meatpacking plant and slaughterhouse in Hammond in the 1870s.

As of 2025, the median value of houses in Hammond is $159,900. The median household income is $55,504.

The biggest attractions Hammond has to offer include the Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Indiana Welcome Center and Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

Would the Bears be known as the Hammond Bears?

No.

The Bears would continue to be called the Chicago Bears, as confirmed by Indiana governor Mike Braun on Friday. Nothing would change about the team’s branding.

“That would be obtuse to think it would be the Hammond Bears,” Braun said on FS1’s The Herd. “It’s the Chicago Bears.”

"That would be obtuse to think it would be the Hammond Bears. It's the Chicago Bears" – Indiana governor Mike Braun pic.twitter.com/nbYQgF6a3D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2026

The Bears would be far from the first NFL team to not actually play in the city that is on their jerseys. The 49ers play in Santa Clara, Calif., which is about 45 miles south of San Francisco. The Jets and Giants play at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., despite wearing “New York” on their uniforms. The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play in Inglewood, Calif., and the Commanders compete just outside of D.C. in Landover, Md.

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