Arizona Extends Offer to Bigtime 2027 Tight End

Now that the college football offseason is here, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to pursue some of the nation's top prospects.

Over the past few days, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have started targeting several prospects across multiple classes, including extending an offer to a four-star 2027 tight end who’s ranked as a top-300 recruit in the country.

Wildcats Offer Four-Star 2027 Tight End

On Jan. 20, Arizona extended an offer to Anthony Cartwright III, a four-star tight end from Detroit Country Day High School in Detroit, Michigan. He shared on X that the Wildcats' offer came after a conversation with tight ends coach Josh Miller.

“#AGTG After a great conversation with [Coach Josh Miller], I am extremely blessed to have received an offer from the University of Arizona! #BearDown,” Cartwright wrote.

The Wildcats are the 36th Division I program to offer to Cartwright, who’s being pursued by some of the nation’s top schools, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. He’s one of the top prospects in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 264 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 19 tight end, and the No. 6 recruit from Michigan.

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright catches a TD pass during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s offer to Cartwright comes relatively late in the 6’4”, 235-pound tight end’s process, as several programs have already made significant progress in his recruitment. As of right now, Michigan appears to be leading the race for the Detroit native, who took five unofficial visits with the Wolverines in 2025.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Michigan the best chance to win the battle for Cartwright at 80.8%, but the coaching change in Ann Arbor has opened the door for other schools to enter the race.

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines helmet on the sideline during the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Cartwright is scheduled to visit Oregon and Michigan State this month, both of which are in firm contention for the four-star tight end. Simmons also listed Miami as another school gaining buzz in his recruitment.

The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them as they try to gain ground in Cartwright’s recruitment. Brennan and his staff should look to bring the young tight end to Tucson for a visit at some point this offseason as they continue building their relationship with him.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Arizona currently faces an uphill battle to secure Cartwright's commitment, extending an offer to him at least gives the Wildcats a shot at landing one of the top tight ends in the 2027 class.