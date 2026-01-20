Arizona Trending for Elite 2028 Tight End

Now that the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window is for the most part behind them, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are shifting their focus towards the high school recruiting trail as they continue to target some of the top prospects in the country.

While the Wildcats’ primary focus remains on the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona has also started making progress with some of the top prospects in the 2028 class, including a three-star tight end.

Arizona Making Progress With Three-Star 2028 Tight End

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Torrin Hill, a three-star tight end from Centennial High School in Phoenix. The Wildcats first offered Hill in January 2025 and have been actively pursuing him ever since.

Although Hill is only a sophomore at Centennial, he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top tight end prospects. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 169 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 7 tight end, and the No. 4 prospect from Arizona.

Hill holds five offers, and while other Division I programs, including Syracuse and Memphis, are pursuing him, Rivals’ Adam Goreny recently reported that Arizona is off to a strong start in his recruitment.

According to Gorney, Hill took note of the Wildcats’ impressive 9-4 2025 season and is very interested in his hometown school.

“Arizona is recruiting the 2028 three-star tight end from Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial and he’s definitely taken notice of the Wildcats’ success this season so that could be big as Hill’s recruitment continues,” Gorney wrote.

Having already established a strong relationship with Hill should put the Wildcats in a position to remain in contention for the three-star tight end throughout his recruitment as more programs get involved.

Not only is Hill one of the top tight end prospects in the 2028 class, but he’s also from Arizona. If Brennan and company could land him, he’d be a massive addition to their class, as bringing in elite in-state talent is crucial to any program’s success.

Arizona hosted Hill for a game-day visit in October, and the Wildcats should look to bring him to campus in Tucson this offseason to strengthen their standing with the young tight end.

While there’s still a long way to go before Hill makes a decision, Gorney’s report suggests the Wildcats have built an early lead in his recruitment and that Arizona is firmly in contention to land one of the top recruits in the 2028 cycle.