Arizona Extends Offer to Elite 2027 Wideout

Arizona is coming off a strong 2025 college football season. Under head coach Brent Brennan, the Wildcats finished the year with a 9-4 record and are now leveraging their on-field success to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, Arizona has begun targeting several talented high school prospects, including extending an offer to a four-star wide receiver and a top-200 player in the 2027 class from Hawaii.

Wildcats Offer Four-Star Wide Receiver

On Jan. 22, Arizona extended an offer to Zion White, a four-star wide receiver from Honolulu, Hawaii, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida. He shared on X that the Wildcats had offered him, writing, “blessed to receive an offer from the university of Arizona bear down.”

blessed to receive an offer from the university of Arizona bear down @CoachBobbyWade pic.twitter.com/ojyyJzWF1N — Zion White (@ZionWhite_21) January 22, 2026

Although White received interest from several Power Four schools throughout the fall, his recruitment recently exploded, with the four-star wideout earning offers from San Jose State, Arizona State, Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska, Oregon, and now Arizona since the start of the new year.

White’s coming off a strong season at IMG, where, according to his X, he recorded 42 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also participated in a couple of showcases recently and was a standout at the Polyneisan Bowl earlier this month.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Polynesian Bowl, he spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his recruitment and noted that Oregon, Washington, and Tennessee are currently his top three schools.

The Wildcats will have to make up a lot of ground in White’s recruitment if they want a chance to land him, and they should push to bring him to campus in Tucson for an official visit at some point this offseason to improve their standing with him.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The IMG star would be a massive addition to Arizona’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 137 overall player nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 14 prospect in Florida.

Although White attends high school in Florida, he’s likely looking to move back out west for college and be closer to his home state of Hawaii. That could give the Wildcats an advantage in his recruitment as they continue to gain traction with the young wideout.

While it remains a long shot for the Wildcats to land White, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s currently no timeline for his decision, giving Arizona plenty of time to continue its pursuit of the four-star wide receiver.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona offering White by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.