Arizona Making Progress with Top 2027 Wide Receiver

With the 2025 college football season officially in the books, the offseason is underway. For the next several months, programs across the country will hit the high school recruiting trail hard as they compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff’s primary recruiting focus is on the 2027 cycle, and the Wildcats have already made progress with several elite prospects, including a four-star wide receiver from Texas.

Arizona Trending For Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

Throughout the 2027 cycle, Arizona has been pursuing Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson is one of the top pass catchers in the country and would be an excellent addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 276 overall player in the country, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 23 prospect from California.

Back in November, it was reported that the Wildcats had established themselves as a serious contender in Johnson’s recruitment. Based on a recent report from Rivals’ Adam Gorney, it appears that Brennan and company have continued to make progress with the four-star wide receiver.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gorney explained that while Johnson had initially been interested in colleges in his home state of Texas, where he had lived before moving to California, he is now highly interested in both Arizona and Arizona State, noting the young wideout’s relationship with Wildcats receiver coach Bobby Wade and Sun Devils receiver coach Hines Ward.

“At first, Johnson was leaning toward returning to Texas but now the four-star is much more open to other areas especially as Arizona and Arizona State have been standing out most,” Gorney wrote. “The Crean standout has great relationships with both position coaches Bobby Wade and Hines Ward so it could be a battle.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Johnson hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. However, given that he’s starting to narrow down his list, he will likely announce his commitment in the coming months.

While the Wildcats are in a strong position to land him, Brennan should bring him to campus in Tucson this offseason to further boost Arizona’s standing in his recruitment.

Although Arizona will face competition from Arizona State and other programs to land Johnson, it’s clear that the Wildcats have established themselves as serious contenders to secure a commitment from one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.