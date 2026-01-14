Arizona Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Safety

As the college football transfer portal window begins to wind down, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail.

While Arizona and head coach Brent Brenna’s primary focus is on the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Wildcats have already started making progress with several prospects in the 2028 class, including a four-star safety from California who ranks among the top 130 players in the country.

Wildcats Targeting Four-Star 2028 Safety

On Jan. 5, Arizona extended an offer to Brandon Nash, a four-star safety from St. Jon Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Nash shared on X that the offer from the Wildcats came after a conversation with safeties coach Brett Acre.

"After an awesome conversation [ with Brett Acre,] I'm very grateful to receive an offer from [Arizona Football," Nash wrote on X. "More work ahead at [Bosco Football] this spring & summer! #BearDown."

Although he’s only a sophomore at St. John Bosco, Nash has already established himself as one of the nation’s top defensive back recruits. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 120 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 10 safety, and the No. 8 prospect from California.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plenty of competition

Arizona is the ninth Division I program to offer Nash and the eighth Power Four program to do so, joining Arizona State, California, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, and UCLA.

While it’s still very early in his recruitment process, the Buckeyes have already emerged as the favorites to land the four-star safety. He took a game-day visit to Columbus in September, and 247Sports’ Blair Angulo logged a crystal ball prediction for Ohio State to win his recruitment on Dec. 24.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of confetti with an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet after winning the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still time remaining

Despite Angulo’s prediction, Arizona still has plenty of time to gain ground in Nash’s recruitment over the next few months, since he’s unlikely to make a decision any time soon.

With the transfer portal closing on Friday, Arizona is expected to host a few junior days in the coming weeks. Brennan and his staff should bring Nash to campus in Tucson as soon as possible for an unofficial visit so that they can meet him in person and show him what the program has to offer.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Arizona hasn’t made significant progress with many prospects in the 2028 cycle yet, that will likely change soon. If the Wildcats can make a strong early impression on Nash, they should position themselves as a serious contender in his recruitment.

