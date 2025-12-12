Arizona Emerging as Favorite for Elite 2028 Prospect

Since taking over as Arizona's head coach ahead of the 2024 season, Brent Brennan has steadily improved as a recruiter with each recruiting cycle. 2026 was Brennan's best yet as the Wildcats sit with a top-35 class in the country after the early national signing period.

With the 2026 recruiting cycle winding down, Brennan and his staff are now turning their focus toward future cycles. Arizona has already made progress with several up-and-coming prospects, including one of the top recruits in the 2028 class.

Arizona Making Progress with Elite 2028 Prospect

For over a year, the Wildcats have been pursuing Jalanie George, a four-star EDGE prospect from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, initially extending him an offer in Oct of 2024.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While George is only a sophomore at Desert Edge, he's already established himself as one of the top recruits in the entire country. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'5", 240-pound defensive lineman as the No. 3 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 1 EDGE prospect, and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Arizona.

He has already received offers from over 15 Division I programs, including some of the country's top schools, such as Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas. However, George recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney that no school has stood out more in his process than Arizona.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

George was in Tempe for Arizona's annual Territorial Cup against Arizona State. The young pass rusher told Gorney that he was impressed with how much energy the Wildcats played with and how well Arizona's defense specifically performed.

“U of A had a lot of energy,” George told Gorney. “They had more energy than I guess Arizona State expected. They played relentlessly, hard, they kept stopping them on third down, Arizona State always had to punt. I don’t know what the defense was on [Saturday] night but U of A played hard. They just played harder."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The four-star pass rusher also told Gorney that no program is currently recruiting him harder than Arizona. He also noted that after seeing the Wildcats practice in May, he understands how they managed to have such a successful 2025 season.

“I’d say U of A is recruiting me more for sure,” George told Gorney. “It was around May or so and I visited up there. They’re nice. I saw how they work during the offseason and watched some of their drills. They’re put together. I didn’t expect them to have a season like this but I definitely understand why now.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While George still has a long way to go before he makes a final decision, it's clear that Arizona has become one of his top choices.

If he keeps his ranking in the 2028 class over the next year, George will unquestionably become a five-star prospect, giving the Wildcats a shot at landing Brennan's first five-star recruit.

