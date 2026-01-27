Arizona Extends Offer to Massive 2028 Lineman

While the 2025 college football season has come to an end, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff’s work isn’t slowing down as they are now shifting their attention towards the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, Arizona has been making progress with several prospects across multiple cycles, and the Wildcats recently extended an offer to one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the 2028 class.

Wildcats Offer Four-Star 2028 Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 21, Arizona extended an offer to Toa Feinga, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2028 class from Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah. He shared on X that the Wildcats had offered him and thanked offensive line coach Josh Oglesby for the opportunity.

"Grateful to have received an offer from [Arizona Football] thank you [Coach Oglesby] for this opportunity,” Feinga wrote.

Feinga is only a sophomore at Herriman High School, but he’s already established himself as one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the country. He’s received interest from several Power Four schools, and Arizona was the 15th program to offer him, joining Arizona State, BYU, Michigan, and more.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although it’s still early in Feinga’s process, a few schools have made progress in the young offensive lineman’s recruitment.

When Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham was at Utah, he had been pursuing Feinga, and he has continued to make progress with him since taking over the Wolverines. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Michigan the best chance to land the four-star lineman, at 15.7%.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brennan and his staff will need to make up ground in Feinga’s recruitment, but they should have plenty of time to do so, as the Herriman star is likely still a ways away from making a decision.

Feinga would be a massive addition to Arizona’s 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 96 overall player in the country, the No. 9 offensive tackle, and the No. 3 prospect in Utah.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Feinga is only a 2028 prospect, he already has the size, at 6’5” and 280 pounds, to play at the Power Four level and will likely be among the most coveted players in the class. The Wildcats should look to bring him to Tucson for a visit at some point this offseason to strengthen both their relationship with him and their standing in his recruitment.

There’s still a long way to go in Feinga’s process, but extending him an offer at this stage in his recruitment should allow the Wildcats to compete for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2028 class.

